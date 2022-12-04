Where to Find Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is finally here and Hot Spots are a new feature. While you are searching for Oathbound Chests and using the Shockwave Hammer to bounce around the new map, you’ll likely notice a few POI name s that look different. Here is what Hot Spots are in Fortnite.

What Are Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Since there is a brand new map with new POIs to explore in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you may notice that some POI names are gold. These gold POIs are Hot Spots.

Much like Reality Augments, Hot Spots are newly introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. There are three POIs that are Hot Spots every match. The three POIs that are Hot Spots change every match.

As mentioned previously, the Hot Spots are gold POIs. Hot Spots are the new way of marking where the best loot can be found. Though good loot can be found everywhere on the map, the Hot Spots have higher probabilities for great loot.

Landing at Hot Spots is a quest that is part of the Explorer Quests. All you need to do to complete this quest is to land at a Hot Spot three times. Make sure you land at the Hot Spot POI or else it won’t count. When you’ve done it three times, you’ll get 20K XP and be that much closer to unlocking that dope Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass skin you’re eyeing.

While you are discovering POIs and hurdling over obstacles, you can land at or roam over to Hot Spots and grab all of the good loot. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you can actually drop hot.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022