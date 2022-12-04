All New POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

At the end of the previous live event, the entire Fortnite map and its POIs were destroyed. The Paradigm, however, managed to salvage whatever she could and made a new island with POIs from different realities.

While that did bring in a plethora of different characters from different universes into the Fortnite universe, it also brought forth a new map and a bunch of new POIs in the game. Here are some of these brand-new POIs that you will be able to come across in the game.

All New POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Map

As noticed in the Chapter 4 Season 1 patch notes, Epic Games listed out some of the new POIs in Fortnite. These locations are as follows:

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Brutal Bastion

Frenzy Fields

Shattered Slabs

Breakwater Bay

Lonely Labs

Slappy Shores

Faulty Splits

This is all the information that we have with respect to the map. The servers haven’t gone live yet, and the community is already talking about some errors that are preventing them from being able to download the game on Android devices. Once the servers go live, we’ll be able to figure out if there are any more locations on the map. We’ll update this piece as and when we have more information with respect to the same.

While we do know how the map looks at this point of time, what we don’t know is where the Zero Point is located. The Paradigm used the power of the Zero Point to help bind these locations from different realities together. This orb has to be somewhere on the island, or possibly even under it, but no one knows where it is. Hopefully, as the season progresses, we’ll know more about the location of this fabled and really problematic object!

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will be featuring a host of new weapons alongside some returning ones as well. Moreover, Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer will also be seen on the island, but at a later date. Oh, and you also get to use some buffs, in the form of Reality Augments!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022