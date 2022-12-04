How to Fix Fortnite “LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES” Error On Android Devices

Gamers eager to get into the newest chapter of Fortnite on their Android Devices have found themselves in quite a predicament. Alongside the newest version, players have found themselves unable to download the newest chapter on their Android device of choice.

Alongside collaborations between DOOM and The Witcher, there are plenty of new and exciting additions to the game. Using Reality Augments will allow gamers to change the tide of a game around them in the blink of an eye, and take themselves from zero to hero in seconds. But, when will Android gamers get a chance to jump into the fun?

How To Remedy The LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES Error In Fortnite

With version 23.00 going live, players have been waiting countless hours to finally jump back into their favorite Battle Royale title. However, while the launch has gone quite smoothly for most, players in the Android ecosystem may find themselves stuck in the void.

We're currently investigating an issue that is preventing V23.00 from being installed on Android devices.



We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/Iq1M75XFO1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2022

Thankfully, it is an error that Epic Games is aware of, and is working on diligently to get everyone back into their favorite game as quickly as possible. In the meantime, there are a few things that players could try to do to get back in faster than their squad.

For gamers on Android, the first option to try is restarting their device. There could be a chance that something is holding up their device on their end, so giving their device of choice a quick reboot could alleviate the problem faster. However, if that doesn’t work, clearing the cache for this title may get them in faster.

To clear the cache of an Android game, gamers will need to follow these steps to make that happen:

Open Settings

Select Storage

Find Fortnite

Click Clear cache

After that, try to redownload this update once more to see if it will allow you the chance to get back into the game. If that doesn’t work, uninstalling and reinstalling may fix this issue. However, if players are still running into this issue after trying those steps, they may need to be patient while Epic Games fixes this issue. While it may not be the most ideal solution, they are rather speedy at pushing out hotfixes that cure these issues, so they may have the game back up and running on Android faster than expected.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022