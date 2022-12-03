Fortnite Chapter 4 Downtime: When is Fortnite Back Online?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale live event, Fortnite Fracture, concluded with the destruction of The Island and the formation of Chapter 4‘s brand-new one. Players that attempt to log in to Fortnite will be met with a screen featuring their character toasting marshmallows in space, and no option to actually play the game. So, when will Fortnite be back online, and when will Chapter 4 launch?

When Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Launch?

Fortnite Chapter 4 will launch sometime on December 4, 2022, according to Fortnite’s official YouTube channel. While the exact time isn’t known, the game should be back online within 12-13 hours of the event’s finishing time (5pm EST), based on the amount of time it took for Chapter 2 to transition into Chapter 3. That works out at around 5-6am EST on December 4, assuming there are no unexpected faults.

An update will become available shortly before the launch of Chapter 4, which will need to be downloaded before you can land on the new Island and discover how to unlock Doomslayer, Geralt, and the other characters teased during the event. The exact file size of this update is not yet known but is expected to be considerably large due to the amount of content added in new chapters.

Leading up to Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch, Epic Games has launched an official Chapter 4 website. There, players can discover and share coordinates to unlock Discoveries that reveal new information about upcoming features. For example, the coordinates ‘KNE-LB-4ME‘ unlock a 3D model of a motorbike, a brand-new vehicle releasing in Chapter 4.

While you won’t be able to play Fortnite before the new season launches, the Downtime Screen that currently appears when you launch the game will periodically feature objects floating by, which further hint towards the contents of Chapter 4. These items include:

Doomslayer’s Helmet ( Doom )

) Geralt’s sword ( The Witcher )

) A new pump shotgun

A pickaxe likely belonging to Geno

An unidentified weapon that appears to be a bladed gun

Fortnite is available now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2022