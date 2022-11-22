Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event: Start Time, Leaks, and Everything We Know

After much speculation following Epic Games’ mysterious Fortnite Fracture tease — and the confirmation of Fortnite Chapter 4 — more information about the live event has finally been officially released. This includes the rewards, how to participate in the event, a very interesting teaser image, leaks and more.

The Fortnite Fracture Live Event Start Time and How to Join

To participate in the Fortnite Fracture Live Event, players will need to log in to Fortnite from 3:30pm ET on December 4, 2022, and join the Fracture playlist. The event start time itself is at 4pm ET (1pm PT/ 3pm CT/ 9pm GMT) and will be joinable while in-progress until 4:40pm. Fracture will only support groups of 4 or fewer players, but those queuing alone will be able to join others by emoting with them in the pre-event lobby.

Since players are able to join 40 minutes after the event has started, which was impossible in previous events, it’s very likely that this will be the longest Fortnite live event yet.

Fortnite Fracture Rewards

Players that log in to Fortnite from December 2 at 9am ET to December 4 at 2:45am ET will automatically be granted the new Toasty Roast Emote. The emote involves your character roasting a marshmallow on an open fire and is joinable by anyone nearby. Do the emote long enough and the marshmallows will actually set on fire!

Although not officially announced to be a reward, it is very likely that players will receive the Zero Fragment Back Bling for participating in the event itself, based on the item being found in a recent datamine.

Here's how it will look when you receive the Zero-Fragment backbling on the day of the event! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/EqG1HL9iyQ — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) November 15, 2022

What Will Happen During Fortnite Fracture?

As with all Fortnite live events, what will happen during the actual Fracture event is a closely guarded secret — though there are plenty of clues (and leaks) that suggest what could happen. Firstly, the event teaser, as well as Paradigm’s warnings in the recent story quests, suggest that the Island will be overwhelmed with Chrome and be destroyed; likely being replaced with a brand new Island in Chapter 4.

Small parts of the event have been leaked, including a unique lobby animation that involves the player’s squad being consumed by Chrome, with epic music playing in the background. Some sounds and music have also been leaked, which suggest the event will be action-packed and feature combat, similar to the Chapter 2’s The End live event.

Spoiler: FULL look at what happens when your squad joins the upcoming Fracture Event. Includes a custom background and animations! 🔥#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/ShqZHoP8ol — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) November 15, 2022

At the climax of Fortnite Fracture, Chapter 3 will officially come to an end. Fortnite will temporarily go offline for maintenance, and Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 will release when the game goes back online. How long Fortnite will be offline for prior to Chapter 4’s release is unknown, but is likely to be no more than 24 hours, providing there are no complications.

No information regarding Chapter 4 has been released officially, but leaks suggest a number of new gameplay additions, such as a first-person mode, new vehicles, and rideable flying mounts. Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Creative 2.0 will not release alongside Chapter 4, as previously suspected, and instead is planned for late January 2023, according to a tweet from Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games.

Avian Ambush and Bargain Bin Week

The two weeks leading up to Fortnite Fracture will be Avian Ambush and Bargain Bin week, respectfully. Both weeks will feature special quests to earn XP, as well as Bonus Goals that reward Level Up Tokens, instantly granting a level upon completion — perfect for players that have yet to complete the current Battle Pass.

Avian Ambush, running from November 22 to November 29, will feature double the amount of loot-filled chickens across the Island. Bargain Bin week — November 29 to December 3 — will reduce the cost of items and services purchasable from characters, giving you chance to spend what’s left of your Bars, which won’t be transferred to the next chapter.

The Fortnite x Rocket League High Octane event will also come to a close at the end of Chapter 3, and its exclusive rewards will become unobtainable. The Octane vehicle will also be vaulted, so make sure to complete your quests before Fortnite Fracture begins and Chapter 3 comes to its climactic end.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022