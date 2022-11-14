Fortnite Chapter 4 Introduces New First Person Mode

First person mode will be available in Fortnite Chapter 4. With new leaks from HYPEX, a credible Fortnite leaker, we have a lot of juicy information about Chapter 4 to look forward to. Here is everything we know about the first person mode in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 First Person Mode

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 ends with the Fracture event, everyone is excited to see what Fortnite Chapter 4 will hold. We don’t know what the theme is, what the story will be about, or what will happen to the island. What we do know is that a first person shooter mode will come to Fortnite.

According to HYPEX on Twitter, Fortnite Chapter 4 will get a first person shooter mode. Though it was huge news when Fortnite created the “no build” mode, the first person shooter mode might be even bigger news.

We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 🔥



– Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

– New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

– Rideable flying animals

– First person mode

– Motorcycles pic.twitter.com/LmUX15yaKL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 13, 2022

Though nothing is confirmed, in our opinion, the Fortnite first person shooter mode will be a separate mode instead of an option that can be turned on and off in any match. Much like how “no build” mode and standard Fortnite Battle Royale are separate, we expect the first person shooter mode to become its own thing.

We don’t know when exactly the first person shooter mode will enter Fortnite, but we do know it will debut in Chapter 4. Whether in Season 1, 2, or 3, keep your eyes peeled for the exciting new Fortnite first person mode.

With so many changes coming in Fortnite Chapter 4, one of the most exciting new features is flying mounts. Though we don’t have much information on what animals we will be able to tame and take to the skies, we do know that ridable flying animals will debut in Fortnite Chapter 4.

And that is everything we know about the first person mode coming to Fortnite. Continue enjoying the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and hope for a better chapter with Chapter 4.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022