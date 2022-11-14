Fortnite Chapter 4 Release Date, New Map, Battle Pass, and More

After only four seasons, Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to come to a close with the Fortnite Fracture live event on December 3. Instead of launching Chapter 3, Season 5 as previously presumed, Fortnite will instead be transitioning straight into Chapter 4, Season 1.

But when will Fortnite Chapter 4 be released? What will be different? Will there be a new island? Luckily for you, we’ve compiled everything we know about Chapter 4 into this handy guide to answer all of your burning questions.

When Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Be Released?

While not officially confirmed, Fortnite Chapter 4 will likely launch on December 4, 2022. This is because the Chapter 3 live Finale event, Fortnite Fracture, will take place on December 3. Traditionally, Fortnite chapters conclude with a dramatic live event before the game temporarily goes offline for downtime. In Chapter 2’s case, the game went into an unplayable period for around 13 hours, with Chapter 3 becoming playable early in the morning the next day.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Gameplay Changes

A number of discoveries from prolific Fortnite leaker HYPEX suggest that Epic Games have been working on new gameplay features over the summer that may be released in Chapter 4. The first of which is a first-person mode, which could completely transform Fortnite’s gameplay options, much like the highly praised Zero Build mode, and help it to compete with other popular Battle Royale games, such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends — both of which being in first-person. Two-seater motorcycles are reportedly also in the works, along with rideable skateboards that rely heavily on physics, like the recently-introduced sliding mechanic.

This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Have a New Map?

It is unknown whether Fortnite Chapter 4 will introduce a new map or not, but it is likely, as each Chapter so far has had its own island. Fortnite Chapter 1 had its island destroyed and replaced entirely at the start of Chapter 3, while the end of Chapter 2 had the island flipped upside down to reveal a brand-new one underneath. We’ll have to wait and see what entails in the Fortnite Fracture live event for a definitive answer, but the event’s title alone doesn’t inspire hope that the current island will endure.

Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 Battle Pass

Chapter 4, Season 1’s Battle Pass has yet to be revealed, however, concept art may have given us a sneak peek at what is to come. Occasionally, Epic Games will send select players a survey that requests feedback on concept art of Outfits (skins) that can potentially be released in-game. Many of these Outfits — dubbed ‘survey skins’ by the community — in the past have eventually been released, with a recent example being Meow Skulls, a Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Outfit detailed in a concept art weeks prior to the season’s launch.

Many of the recent survey skins, pictured above, feature impressive designs, such as a low-polygon Jonesy, akin to the models used in early PlayStation titles. Another intriguing outfit is what appears to be a young version of Geno, Fortnite’s main ‘villain-behind-the-scenes’ that has been mentioned several times throughout the years but has yet to physically appear in-game. Now that Geno’s appearance has finally been revealed in the final issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, Epic Games should have no problem releasing Geno as a skin in Chapter 4.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022