Fortnite Chapter 3 – How to Slide

Epic Games has added sliding as a brand new movement feature to Fortnite with the latest update and release of Chapter 3. Players can now slide when in combat, which could also make them a moving target that’s harder to hit. In this guide we’ll explain exactly how to slide in Fortnite on consoles and on PC.

How to Slide in Fortnite

Press the Right Stick in to slide on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and on other controllers

Press the Left Ctrl Key on PC to slide

Sliding in Fortnite is done by simply pressing and holding the crouch button. If you do it will standing you will simply crouch, but if you do it while running you will slide forward. Some things to know about sliding: First, if you are a level surface you can only slide so far as your momentum will take you. Second, you can slide further and faster by sliding when going downhill.

Also, it’s worth noting that the game is sensitive to how long you press the button down and whether you are moving or not and that’s what will make you slide or crouch. You can also cancel a slide by pressing the crouch button once again.

That's everything you need to know about crouching in Fortnite Chapter 3. Using this new feature can help you get out trouble while in battle, and it can help you get across the map at a much faster pace, without the need for a vehicle… especially when going downhill.