Fortnite Split-Screen Disabled: How to Fix Split-Screen in Chapter 3

Split-screen has been a key Fortnite feature since it was introduced in late 2019, but now some Chapter 3 players are having trouble finding the mode when they try to test out the new map. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is currently underway, bringing the aforementioned new map to the game along with a brand new Battle Pass featuring Spider-Man and other new characters. However, Epic Games has disabled split-screen for the time being. The feature will be added back to the game, but it’s unclear when exactly fans can expect it. Here’s everything we know about split-screen coming back in Fortnite Chapter 3.

When is Split-Screen Returning in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Epic Games has disabled split-screen for the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. However, the company plans to reintroduce the feature as soon as possible. There isn’t a concrete timeline for split-screen getting re-enabled, but Epic tends to work fairly quickly when it comes to fixing bugs and issues like this one.

Please note: Split Screen has been disabled for the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic Games plans to re-enable it as quickly as we can. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 5, 2021

Chapter 3 Season 1 has seen a huge influx of players, though, technically the largest the game has ever seen, so split-screen may be lower on Epic’s priority list compared to more pressing issues. Server queues, disconnects, and other technical problems have been popping up more often than usual, so it could be a while before split-screen makes a return.

Thankfully, it’s not a permanent removal, so fans will be able to enjoy the new Chapter with a friend by their side after a short wait. Chapter 3 Season 1 has a ton of new content on display, including Spider-Man, several new POIs, a new sliding mechanic, and an arsenal of brand new weapons.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.