After much speculation, Spider-Man has finally arrived in Fortnite! As part of the newly released and highly anticipated ‘Fortnite Chapter 3‘, the web-headed warrior is available as a playable character, along with a plethora of Spider-Man related cosmetics, and even alternate styles. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get Spider-Man in Fortnite.

How to get Spider-Man in Fortnite

To get Spider-Man in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the ‘Chapter 3, Season 1’ Battle Pass from the in-game store. The Battle Pass accompanies every Fortnite season, and provides the player with exclusive rewards for levelling up in-game. Chapter 3, Season 1’s Battle Pass can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks, although the minimum amount of V-Bucks that can be purchased at one time is 1,000 for $7.99 USD/£6.49 GBP. Alternatively, the Battle Pass is included with the ‘Fortnite Crew’ monthly subscription service.

Spider-Man himself is on Page 9 of the Battle Pass, which requires either 75 total unlocked rewards, or the player to have reached Level 80. The player receives 5 Battle Stars every time they level up, which can be spent to unlock items in the Battle Pass. The Spider-Man Outfit itself costs 9 Battle Stars, with other Spider-Man related cosmetics also being available on Page 9 and 10. This includes a Back Bling, Contrail, Banner, 2 Emoticons, 2 Emotes, a Spray, Harvesting Tool, Loading Screen, Wrap, Glider and, finally, an alternate Symbiote Suit style.

Bonus Spider-Man cosmetics can also be obtained in the ‘Bonus Rewards’ section, which requires the full completion of the base Battle Pass. To find out how to obtain the Symbiote (Black Suit) and Future Foundation Suit, read on!

How to get Symbiote Suit Spider-Man in Fortnite

To get Spider-Man’s Symbiote Suit style in Fortnite, you need to unlock Page 10 of the Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass. This required 90 total unlocked items, or the player to have reached Level 90. The Style itself also requires that the player owns the Spider-Man Outfit and ‘Web-Head’s Knapsack’ Back Bling from Page 9. Once the prerequisites have been met, the Symbiote Suit will be available to purchase for 8 Battle Stars. To equip the Symbiote Suit style, enter the Locker, select Spider-Man and then select ‘Edit Style’. .

How to get Future Foundation Suit Spider-Man

Spider-Man’s third style, Future Foundation, is available in the ‘Bonus Rewards’ section of the Battle Pass screen. It can be claimed for 30 Battle Stars on Page 2, which requires the player to have obtained a total of 105 rewards. This means completing the entire base Battle Pass, and also claiming at least four other rewards from Page 1. This means that the player will be able to obtain Future Foundation Spider-Man by Level 116.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is available to play for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.