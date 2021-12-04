Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak – Map Changes, Theme, Collaborations and More

One of the main focuses of Fortnite Chapter 3 is the map. As with every new Chapter in Fortnite, players are presented with a brand new map with unique locations and POI. With Fortnite Chapter 2 live event lurking around the corner, the leaks and rumors about the Fortnite Chapter 3 map are at an all-time high. While Epic would want to save the best for the last, there are a fair few leaks to get players excited about the new map. This article will condense all the Fortnite Chapter 3 map leaks so that you can be ready for what’s next.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Map Leaks

Greek Mythology Connections

The most leading theory about the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is that the upcoming map will draw inspiration from Greek Mythology. The notable Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased has even said that the new map is codenamed “Artemis.” In Greek Mythology, Artemis was the goddess of wild animals, hunt, vegetation, and Zeus and Leto’s daughter.

What further makes this leak interesting is that a Reddit user with the username Edmire2K had earlier posted a Fortnite map concept which the user alleged to be produced after an actual blueprint that he saw. The name of the map was – Artemis.

Upside down Map

Another leak gaining a lot of traction is a teaser that found it’s way to social media. You can take a look at the video via Twitter.

As can be discerned, the teaser reveals different characters facing the island, followed by a disturbance in the sky, our Jonesy sinking in the water, and he watches the island toss upside down. While it’s not sure how or what caused this flip, it sure will change everything forever. If the island does end up flipping 180°, it will open up a brand new dimension.

More Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks Incoming

Update: The Battle Pass trailer has been uploaded to YouTube from various sources. Watch the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass Trailer

A recent leak by HYPEX hints that we might be getting tropical-themed POIs in the Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. The leak also confirms that Seagulls are coming to the game in the next Chapter. However, HYPEX is unsure when or how the developers will release them. Apart from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Map, you can expect the Fortnite Chapter 3 to be packed with different collaborations.

The purported Fortnite events coming in December per PFVexaful Leaks

Chapter 2 Finale Event

Chapter 3 New Map

Spider -Man Collab

Boba Fett Collab

Matrix Collab

Unreal Engine 5

Winterfest

New Sliding Mechanic

New Throwable Axe

Creative 2.0

The Book of Boba Fett has been confirmed and will be coming on December 24, while The Matrix is leaked will be arriving sometime in the second half of December. Another popular character coming to Chapter 3 is Spider-Man; however, there’s no date as of now. Epic might add him as a Battle Pass tier 100 skin.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2021