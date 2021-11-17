Fortnite Chapter 3 Confirmed After Season 8 According to Leak

New leaks have surfaced, which hint that Fortnite Chapter 3 will start immediately after Season 8 comes to a close. Previously, many notable Fortnite leakers had pointed out that Epic is planning to ditch Season 9 and Season 10 and will directly lead players to Fortnite Chapter 3. The current season is going to end on December 5 and leakers now suggest that the downtime will take us straight into Chapter 3.​

The notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX tweeted that Fortnite will briefly be unavailable for all players when Season 8 ends. The leaker also suggests that the “black hole” downtime will be longer than usual as the Chapter 3 update is massive as Epic is planning to bring a fresh new map and other mechanics to the game. HYPEX even claims that Fortnite Chapter 3 will start on December 7, 2021.

As per HYPEX, Season 8 will end with a live event on December 5 and the game will be unavailable for that entire day and will spill over to December 6 as well. The leaker also points out that Fortnite updates generally arrive on Tuesdays, which in this case happens to be December 7. The leak HYPEX is talking about transpired after multiple screenshots of the “The End” playlist posted on Twitter recently. Data miners even suggest that the playlist is meant for the approaching Season 8 live event to end the lore of Fortnite Chapter 2.

I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

​This new leak further strengthens the fact that Fortnite Chapter 3 is real and will replace Fortnite Season 9 and 10. However, there are a lot of loose ends in Season 8 which need to be tied before we can move on to Fortnite Chapter 3. This season’s alleged villain Cube Queen still roams around freely on the island and we have no idea what her true intentions are. Leakers had discovered multiple encrypted files that some believe to be related to the Season 8 live event.

Epic is known to throw grander than life Chapter-ending live events and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Fortnite Chapter 2 follows the same fate. HYPEX had mentioned that the upcoming Season 8 live event will occur immediately after the season ends and is coincidentally named “The End,” which is the same as used for Chapter 1 Season X. Will we see something similar to Chapter 1? Or has Epic planned something entirely different this time around? Only time and Fortnite developers have the answers to these burning hot questions. Recently, some leakers have even dug up the Fortnite Season 8 loading screen which shows a bunch of characters walking towards the Cube Queen. It seems like the Season 8 map will get completely destroyed after the final battle making way for brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

​Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.