Trump posted an AI music video of himself riding a lion and landing on the moon, and the man who made it is running for Congress in days

President Donald Trump shared a minute-long AI music video on Saturday morning that features an array of bizarre visuals and a percussive techno soundtrack. As detailed by Mediaite, the clip hit Truth Social shortly after 8:00 AM and reflects the President’s growing pattern of sharing AI-generated content across his social media presence.

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The video’s global theme takes a digital version of Trump across several locations and scenarios. Visible in the clip are scenes of Trump peering out of an open aircraft door, performing his signature dance inside a glowing halo of light, devouring tacos alongside a Mexican dignitary, standing in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and riding a camel through a vast desert.

The scope of the visuals extends beyond Earth as well. One segment shows Trump standing on the surface of the moon, another has him appear as an apparition within the Aurora Borealis, and a later scene transforms him into an anime character in front of Mount Rushmore. The video also places him as a UFC announcer while fireworks light up the South Lawn, and there is a segment where he appears to be giving a TED talk in front of an icy landscape. Perhaps the most literal image in the clip is Trump riding a lion.

The creator of the video is days away from a congressional primary

The song accompanying the visuals runs on a repetitive, techno-driven loop, with lyrics tracing the global journey. Lines reference people in Mexico, Italy, the Middle East, China, and India all loving Donald Trump, before looping back to his name in a rhythmic pattern. The track closes with the lines, “Man, I gotta say, I love Donald Donald Trump. Might be President one day, just like Donald, Donald Trump.”

This is not the first time Trump has posted AI-generated content of this kind. He previously shared a video depicting himself in a Knicks uniform delivering a dunk, amid broader news coverage of his other media activity. These clips have become a consistent part of his online presence.

Trump posts a very normal video on Truth Social.pic.twitter.com/irO5c0eZE6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 6, 2026

After posting the video to Truth Social, Trump credited the creator, identifying the account as AC132. According to Ballotpedia, the creator is Anthony Constantino, a Republican candidate running for New York’s 21st Congressional District, with his primary scheduled for June 23, 2026. Constantino is one of several candidates in the race, which also includes a general election set for November 3, 2026.

Six GOP senators recently voted to block Trump’s anti-weaponization fund revival, a separate congressional flashpoint heading into the same political cycle.

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