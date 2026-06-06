A Trump ally couldn’t answer when Abby Phillip asked if Trump’s court-validated allegations are disqualifying, and the panel laughed out loud

During a recent episode of CNN NewsNight, pro-Trump commentator Lydia Moynihan found herself unable to answer a direct question about President Donald Trump’s legal record. As detailed by Mediaite, anchor Abby Phillip pressed Moynihan on whether the various allegations against Trump should be considered disqualifying for his candidacy, given that many have been validated in court. Moynihan stumbled over her words, prompting audible laughter from other panelists who noted she appeared tongue-tied.

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Phillip did not let the moment pass. She told the panel it was time to decide where they stand on the issue, remarking, “I think we all have to decide what we’re doing here. We either care about it or we don’t care about it.”

The discussion on CNN NewsNight had originally centered on the embattled Senate candidacy of Graham Platner. Platner has been dealing with a series of controversies, including past comments and a tattoo he claims he did not realize had Nazi connotations at the time he obtained it, which he has since covered. He also faces a New York Times report detailing allegations of misconduct with women, with longtime GOP operative and “Ladies for Kavanaugh” co-founder Fifield as the central accuser. Platner has denied the most serious of the accusations.

When court records become part of the political debate

The conversation shifted toward Trump in light of recent legal developments. A federal appeals court upheld a civil jury finding that Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, as confirmed by PBS NewsHour. That ruling followed a previous jury decision that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, resulting in an initial $5 million judgment. Trump is still pursuing further appeals.

Phillip: Given everything that was said here, especially about the allegations against President Trump, many of which were validated in court, right. Given all of that, I mean, is that disqualifying for Donald Trump?



Moynihan: pic.twitter.com/IorzgoW5AK — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2026

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the challenge to the $83.3 million award, describing the degree of reprehensibility of the conduct as remarkably high and perhaps unprecedented. The panel noted that Carroll was subjected to ongoing and prolific harassment as a result of the statements made against her, including a multitude of death threats and threats of physical injury. Amid broader scrutiny of Trump’s legal record, six GOP senators have also moved to block his $1.6 billion anti-weaponization fund.

In her memoir and during a 2023 trial, Carroll described a 1996 encounter with Trump at a Manhattan department store, testifying that the interaction turned into a violent struggle inside a dressing room. While the initial jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, it concluded he had not committed rape under the specific definition of New York law. Judge Lewis Kaplan later clarified that the jury’s finding did not mean the evidence failed to show that Trump raped Carroll as people commonly understand the word, writing that the evidence at trial made clear that the jury found he did exactly that.

CNN has separately reported that the Department of Justice is investigating Carroll for possible perjury charges stemming from a 2022 deposition in which she claimed outside backers did not fund her lawsuit. The question of how voters weigh court-validated allegations against a sitting president remains, amid a separate debate over Trump’s use of wartime powers to direct $700 million into the coal industry, adding to a broader pattern of executive action drawing congressional and public scrutiny.

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