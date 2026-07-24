A Texas woman’s boyfriend told her ‘this is where I was gonna kill you’ on a hike, then asked if she’d caught it on camera

A Texas woman is facing an outpouring of concern online after she shared video of her boyfriend joking about killing her during a hike. According to The Nerd Stash, the woman, who goes by Amber, posted a TikTok video describing an earlier date with the man she is currently dating. She said they had gone to an unfamiliar hiking spot for a run, during which he repeatedly left her behind.

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After catching up with him inside a tunnel along the trail, she said he could be heard telling her, “This is where I was gonna kill you.” When he realized she had been filming, he reportedly followed up with, “OMG did you record that? I was just kidding.” She captioned the clip as “the moment where I wasn’t sure I’d see my parents again,” while also writing that she believed the comment was not serious.

The video has drawn millions of views across platforms, and the reaction has leaned heavily toward concern rather than amusement. Many commenters urged her to be careful, with some suggesting she end the relationship entirely.

Viewers said the joke raised real safety concerns

One commenter wrote, “Notice how he said he was joking when you was aware you were recording.” Another shared a personal account: “the boyfriend I had that loved to joke about killing me… did in fact try to kill me.” A separate commenter framed the moment in racial terms, writing, “Joke. When blk ppl are literally dying.”

Others were more direct in their warnings, with one writing, “He took you to a location that you don’t know, showed that he can outlast you while running AND threatened to kill you? You need to get pepper gel spray and make a police report. He’s making a plan to get you.”

Domestic violence advocates generally treat comments like this as worth taking seriously rather than dismissing as harmless. According to Haven, a domestic violence support organization, threats of violence, including statements as direct as “I’ll kill you,” are listed among recognized warning signs, since most people simply do not say that to a partner.

There is also a legal angle to a threat like this in Texas specifically. Under Texas Penal Code § 22.07, a person can be charged with making a terroristic threat if they threaten violence with the intent to place someone in fear of imminent serious bodily injury, regardless of whether they could or intended to actually carry it out.

The response was strong enough that she posted several follow-up videos clarifying that the comment was a joke. “It wasn’t our first hike, I’m ok. He’s also one of the kindest man I’ve ever met,” she wrote in a follow-up caption. Despite that, many commenters remained unconvinced. A similar story recently circulated when a Texas woman described an ex’s tracking via an AirTag, among other behavior she said she initially brushed off as jokes.

As of the most recent update, she said she remains in the relationship and described herself as happy.

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