Texas woman says her ex gave her an AirTag for Christmas to track her, but that wasn’t even the worst thing he did

A young woman from Texas has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a series of things her ex-boyfriend allegedly did during their relationship, all while filming a “Get Ready With Me” makeup video. The clip, posted by user @leilannyjolie, has racked up over 10.6 million views, 1.8 million likes, and more than 5,600 comments.

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In the video, the woman, who goes by Leilanny on the platform, says she is sharing the stories as part of her healing process. “The relationship was 2 years ago, so every time that I think about it, it makes me laugh,” she said in the clip. “And my healing journey from that relationship is to simply make jokes out of it, so please laugh with me.”

The on-screen text in the TikTok video reads, “GRWM while I tell you SOME things my EX did, and I still stayed,” suggesting the stories she shared were not all of them.

Leilanny’s ex allegedly tracked her location, tried to isolate her from family, and moved to her dream state out of spite

Leilanny said the first incident involved a Christmas gift. According to her, her ex-boyfriend gave her an AirTag and told her to put it in her wallet “so he always knew where I was.” She said she initially thought it was a joke, but added, “He was not laughing.” In another viral TikTok story, a woman divorced her husband after allegedly discovering a secret symbol-covered room.

She also claimed that her ex threatened to file a restraining order against her parents. According to Leilanny, he told her “that he hated them and wanted absolutely nothing to do with my family.”Another incident she described involved her ex allegedly telling her not to go through his phone.

She said his stated reason was that he did not want her to see other girls in his camera roll. Leilanny said that at the time, she had a different take on it: “I thought it was the sweetest thing because he wanted to protect my feelings.”

She also alleged that after she told her ex she was saving herself for marriage, he did not believe her and “went behind my back and paid one of my friends money to stalk and spy on me.” Leilanny paused after sharing that story, looked at the camera, and simply said, “Okay.”

Leilanny went on to say that her ex was once arrested and was apparently pleased with how his mugshot turned out. According to her, he sent her the photo and told her “that he wanted to make it into a thirst trap on TikTok.”

She also claimed that despite making a significant income from TikTok, he would allegedly try to steal items from stores whenever they went out together. She said that when she asked him why, “his excuse was not wanting to wait in line to pay for it.”

In another story, Leilanny said that during one of their breakups, her ex told her “that he would wait a million lifetimes to be with me, but he didn’t want to wait in this one because he would get bored.” After recounting that, she said, “Oh Jesus.”

The final thing Leilanny shared was what she described as an act of spite. She claimed that after they broke up, her ex moved to the state she had said she wanted to move to and also bought the car she had said was her dream car. Several viewers in the comments appeared to find that particular detail the most striking, with one writing, “Everything else is terrible but moving to the state I want to move to would actually send me over.”

The video drew a wide range of responses. One commenter wrote, “You know what girl. It’s ok. We do it once and never again it’s how we learn. Hope you’ve healed fr.” Another shared a similar experience, saying, “My ex fiancé put an AirTag on my purse and noticed a notification from my phone saying I had someone’s bag with him. I was not aware of the tag. And it was the first week we met for the first time.”

One viewer also pointed out that the friend who allegedly accepted money to spy on Leilanny was not acting as a friend, writing, “honey that wasn’t ur friend.” A similar family dynamic played out when a mother moved in with her daughter after her marriage ended. Leilanny ended the video by inviting viewers to follow along for more content, saying, “Anyways, that’s it. Let me know if you guys want more get ready with me. Bye!”

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