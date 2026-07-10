A manager told an employee working 61-hour weeks, ‘Salary doesn’t mean unlimited,’ then offered donuts as appreciation

An Instagram post shared by @georgesternleadership has sparked debate over whether salaried employees are expected to absorb extra work without additional compensation, as reported by the Daily Dot. The post featured a text exchange between an employee and a manager, framed as an example of workplace red flags.

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In the conversation, the employee tells the manager they worked 61 hours in one week and 58 hours the week before, and asks to discuss either adjusting their workload or increasing compensation. The manager initially responds, “That’s a lot of hours,” before asking where the hours were logged. When the employee explains they track their own hours personally, the manager replies, “Salary doesn’t mean unlimited,” suggesting that salaried pay covers completing the job rather than a set number of hours.

The employee goes on to explain that the role was originally built around a standard 40-hour week, but after two team members left and were never replaced, their workload expanded to nearly 61 hours. The manager brings up loyalty at this point, describing the situation as a temporary “season” and suggesting that employees who push through difficult stretches are the ones remembered long term. Compensation disputes over unpaid hours have surfaced online before, including a travel agency worker who accused a manager of manipulating payroll records.

The donuts didn’t land well

The employee pushes back, pointing out that their pay has been frozen and that this “season” has already stretched on for 14 months. According to the post, the manager’s response was to offer to bring donuts for the team as a gesture of appreciation. Reactions in the comments were largely unsympathetic to the manager’s approach. “I don’t want to be remembered. I want to be compensated,” one person wrote.

Putting in extra hours should mean extra pay, not extra taxes. With no tax on overtime, workers keep more of what they earn. It’s time hard work pays off the way it should. pic.twitter.com/XMTuTpXqS5 — Congressman Rob Bresnahan Jr. (@RepBresnahan) July 9, 2025

Another joked, “I’ll be sure to ask the bank if I can pay my mortgage with memories.” One commenter said they had ended up hospitalized from overwork before eventually leaving a job that later required several new hires to replace them. Others criticized what they saw as a broader workplace expectation that employees treat their personal time as limitless. “Employers have a weird expectation that employees think work is life,” one wrote.

Whether an employee like this would actually be entitled to overtime pay depends on how their role is classified under federal law. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employees must meet both a salary threshold and a specific duties test to be exempt from overtime protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

As of 2026, the federal threshold sits at $684 per week, or $35,568 annually, meaning employees paid below that amount are generally entitled to overtime regardless of their job title. Being paid on a salary basis alone does not automatically make someone exempt, and several states, including California, Colorado, and New York, set their own higher salary thresholds that override the federal minimum where applicable.

The events described in the Instagram post could not be independently verified.

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