Trump promoted an Australian resident’s voter fraud arrest to attack Democrats, but federal records say she donated to a MAGA candidate

She donated to the campaign of a GOP congressional candidate last year.

President Donald Trump and several Republican-aligned accounts recently highlighted the arrest of Denise Nataly Migliore, a lawful permanent resident from Australia, to push claims about illegal voting. These figures used the case to attack Democrats over election integrity.

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However, MeidasTouch News reports that federal campaign finance records show that a person named Denise Migliore from Franklinton, Louisiana, donated $250 through WinRed to Mayra Flores, a MAGA Republican congressional candidate, on May 8, 2025.

The Federal Election Commission filing identifies the donor as a paralegal working for Discover Paralegal Services. Franklinton is a small town with fewer than 3,700 residents. The Department of Homeland Security announced the charges against Migliore, but did not disclose the WinRed donation or mention her participation in the 2022 or 2024 elections in its initial public statement.

Federal campaign finance records show a donor link that was missing from the initial public narrative

Migliore is accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register and cast ballots in those federal elections. Mayra Flores, the candidate who received the donation, previously earned an endorsement from President Trump during a past race, and she still keeps that endorsement pinned to her profile on X.

MAGA world is using this “illegal voter” arrest as proof of “Democrat election fraud.” Turns out she’s a donor to a Trump-endorsed MAGA candidate. https://t.co/IUUmaJonTX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 10, 2026

If the person listed in the campaign finance records is the same individual now facing charges, the public record suggests she supported a Republican candidate who frequently highlights President Trump’s endorsement. The narrative that these alleged illegal votes were intended to benefit Democrats does not align with what the campaign finance filings show.

The Department of Homeland Security provided details on the accusations against Migliore, but the omission of her donor history left a gap in the public understanding of her political leanings. Those who pushed the story focused on the arrest as a way to frame the debate around election integrity, while the defendant was, according to FEC records, actively contributing to a GOP campaign. In another case, a Kansas mayor pleaded guilty to voter fraud as a legal resident.

The connection between the defendant and a candidate backed by the current administration adds context that was absent from the initial accounts shared by Trump and Republican-aligned pages. The available public record now points to support for a Republican candidate, rather than providing evidence that any alleged illegal votes were cast to benefit the Democratic Party.

The FEC filing, which is a public document, clearly shows the donation path from a person sharing the defendant’s name and city to a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate. The Department of Homeland Security’s announcement did not address this detail, which left the public with an incomplete picture of Migliore’s apparent political activity.

This gap between what DHS disclosed and what federal campaign finance records show has raised questions about how the case was framed when it was first made public.

The initial narrative, as pushed by Trump and Republican accounts, presented the arrest as evidence of illegal voting tied to Democratic interests, but the donor record on file with the FEC points in a different direction. A similar dispute saw Trump claim Democrats were committing big cheating as California election results trickled in.

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