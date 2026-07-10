This Nevada hotel guest said he had an on-site injury, then claimed he didn’t get ‘basic first aid’ at the $500-a-night Caesars Palace

A guest claimed that a $500-a-night hotel in Nevada lacked basic first-aid equipment during his stay. The person declared that he scraped his knee during his stay, but the hotel was unable to provide him with a bandaid. No comments from the hotel were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, a Redditor, u/Excellent-Painting-8, posted on the r/LasVegas subreddit, explaining his experience at the luxury hotel Caesars Palace. He declared that during his stay, he fell and got his knee scraped and needed something to cover the wound. He claimed that he went to the front desk asking for a bandaid, and they allegedly denied him, saying that they did not have any. The guest further said that he even talked to the security, asking for it, until a guest guided him to a shop that had one.

They recalled the odd moment during their stay: “I went to the front desk, and they told me they didn’t have any. They literally told me “that is not an offered amenity”. They sent me to security. Security also told me they didn’t have any Band-Aids. We then walked around asking multiple employees throughout the hotel, and every single one said they didn’t have any either.” He added, “I did end up going to a small souvenir shop to buy my own band aids after a guest saw me ask and pointed me towards a store in the casino that had one.”

Did they really have no bandaids?

As the story gained traction, viewers poured their opinions into the comment section. One of the commenters stated, “I used to be a Caesars employee at the Cromwell (before Vanderpump). That’s really REALLY weird. Security should have called in for someone to bring up some basic first aid stuff. Like, that’s literally part of Security’s job. Whenever we got hurt in the cage, we called Security to bring us the first-aid stuff we needed – which was usually literally just a band-aid.”

Another recalled their personal experience; they claimed, “So they definitely have first aid cause I’ve needed it a few times over the years, but they probably didn’t want to give you one because they would have to write an incident report and I can guarantee you did not want to deal with an incident report for a simple Band-Aid on this weekend.” Another one added, “Hahaha I worked security, in dispatch at planet Hollywood. They have Band-Aids; they just don’t want to give them out because then they’d have to write a report.”

While some seemed to be on the hotel’s side, “Bandaid? Good lord, go buy some.” This appears to be the feedback on the guest’s story. Their identity remains unknown. The claims made in the story are not independently verified.

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