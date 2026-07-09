‘Don’t even get a towel’: Woman was staying at an Airbnb when landscapers arrived and started mowing at the wrong time for her and her dog

An Airbnb guest reported an inconvenience during their stay at a booked rental. According to Brobible, a woman claimed she was staying with her husband and their dog. However, one day, the landscapers arrived without a warning and started mowing while her dog was in the yard and she was in the pool. It appears that this situation made her “uncomfortable.”

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The TikToker Elizabeth (@elizabetho1724) posted a video explaining the odd Airbnb experience. The woman stated that she and her husband stayed at an Airbnb with a pool to enjoy their vacation. Elizabeth mentioned that she took her dog and let her run in the fenced-in yard of this rental. However, one day, while her husband was out getting groceries and she was in the pool, the rental’s landscaping team reportedly came in and started mowing the yard. Apparently, her dog was still in the yard, so she quickly got out of the pool to stop the work.

Elizabeth recalled, “So I jump out of the pool, don’t even get a towel or anything, I’m like, ‘Stop! Stop, stop, stop, stop!’ Because my dog is on the other side of the fence, and she’s barking. She’s, like, running towards them, and he’s not stopping his lawn mower.” She added, “To the guys, I said, ‘I’m going inside. Go mow when I’m inside. Please don’t come out here when my dog’s here,’” and then the woman claimed, “They were like, ‘OK.’ And they were really nice.”

Elizabeth says she realized after the vacation that the landscaping crew arrived without any prior notice

It looks like Elizabeth realized after the vacation that it was not normal for landscaping to come in without any notice. According to her, the situation had been different if she had stayed in the pool. The woman recalled, “ I said, ‘And my dog was out, and she was in the backyard, and I was scared to death that they were going to run her over because they did not understand me when I was saying, ‘Please turn off your lawn mower.’’”

It appears Airbnb has mentioned something similar to guests being informed on their website: “Guests have a reasonable expectation of privacy in the space they have rented. Hosts must obtain guest permission before accessing the listing or property during the reservation, unless there is an emergency.” The woman’s TikTok gained considerable views, over 20,000, and several users shared their opinion on the vacation issue.

Some seemed unenthusiastic towards her idea. One wrote, “You are making a big deal out of nothing.” While another user added, “Do you use landscapers? We don’t know when they are coming because they are working against weather conditions and multiple yards.” Apparently, Elizabeth has also posted a follow-up TikTok that includes screenshots with music in the background.

The images appear to be the conversation between her and the Airbnb host. In one of the screenshots, the host has said, “Very sorry about that! We don’t really know when they come either.” She then replies by saying how her dog “could’ve been run over” if she hadn’t acted quickly. The host then replied, “We will set a reminder thanks for the feedback!” This seems to be the closure of the matter.

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