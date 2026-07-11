Kash Patel was heading to his girlfriend’s Chicago concert on the FBI jet, but top Trump officials pulled him back to the White House

FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly canceled a planned flight to Chicago on Friday morning, just as he was getting ready to leave from Andrews. He had intended to travel on the Bureau’s jet to watch his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform at a country music festival. Instead, top administration officials called him into the White House.

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The cancellation came as frustration had been building among colleagues and administration officials over Patel’s travel habits. Several people familiar with the situation said Patel was summoned to the West Wing immediately. Some sources described what they saw as a direct response to a tweet Patel had posted that morning, in which he addressed coverage of his lifestyle by writing, “my jet ski is gold plated…dumbass.”

Multiple sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said top deputies are concerned about how the director’s travel looks to the public. One source familiar with efforts to help Patel handle these internal challenges questioned his judgment, saying, “With everything going on in the war, how are you not outside the Oval Office ready to go into the Situation Room?” This came during a period marked by a revived conflict with Iran and ongoing threats against the life of President Trump.

Scrutiny over Patel’s travel habits has grown within the FBI and on Capitol Hill

The Chicago trip had already become a point of contention inside the FBI before it was canceled. Patel had scheduled a visit to the Chicago field office, which many agents internally viewed as a cover added after the fact to justify using the director’s jet for a personal weekend trip.

SCOOP O CLOCK- @FBIDirectorKash summoned to White House by frustrated Trunp advisers today . He had to cancel his jet trip to see his girlfriend play at a country music festival in Chicago – from the tarmac. Great @MSNOWNews teamhttps://t.co/Up4HTbvWfG — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) July 10, 2026

One source briefed on the trip said, “Patel was coming (to Chicago) today for a fake office visit for his girlfriend’s country concert this weekend.” The cost of using the FBI jet for domestic travel of this kind is estimated to run into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Scrutiny over Patel’s travel has been building for some time. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, a key ally of President Trump, has formally requested information about Patel’s use of the FBI jet and his purchase of luxury armored BMWs for local travel.

Congressional Democrats have also raised concerns that Patel demanded special perks on official trips, including helicopter tours and jet ski excursions. The FBI has maintained that Patel has complied with all federal travel regulations. In another case, Rep. Raskin had choice words for FBI Director Kash Patel.

A previous trip to Milan for the Olympic ice hockey finals also attracted significant negative attention. Patel’s office defended that journey as an official visit that included diplomatic meetings, but the optics were complicated by footage of him drinking beer in the locker room and by his own earlier social media posts indicating he had planned to attend the event.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has reportedly grown irritated as these stories draw attention away from the administration’s work. A similar controversy involved emails revealing Kash Patel snorkeled near the USS Arizona during a Hawaii trip.

Despite the reports, a White House official said that accounts of Patel being summoned due to frustration are inaccurate, and that his presence at the White House on Friday was for unrelated meetings.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung emphasized Patel’s contributions, stating, “Under President Trump and Director Patel’s leadership at the FBI, crime across the country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years and many high profile criminals have been put behind bars.” Cheung added, “Director Patel remains a critical player on the Administration’s law and order team.”

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