Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Qatari Air Force One story, but then federal agents showed up at their homes

The Trump administration issued subpoenas on July 10, 2026, to several reporters from The New York Times following their coverage of security concerns tied to the new Qatari-donated Air Force One. The legal demands require the journalists to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on July 15, 2026. Federal agents delivered some of these subpoenas directly to the reporters’ homes.

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The reporters named in the subpoenas are Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt. Their reporting detailed how President Trump departed Turkey on an older aircraft as a security precaution, a decision reportedly pushed by the Secret Service.

The coverage also noted that the new Boeing 747-8, donated by Qatar, lacks advanced security features found on previous models, including antimissile capabilities. Both articles relied on anonymous sources speaking on sensitive security matters.

Federal subpoenas issued by Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence

Before the first report was published, a senior FBI official contacted The New York Times to request that the piece be held, citing national security concerns. The official spoke with a reporter and a senior editor in the Washington bureau but declined to provide specific details about the nature of the security issue when asked. Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander confirmed that the conversation took place.

The Trump administration issued subpoenas to New York Times journalists who wrote about the new Air Force One, an escalation of pressure on the media. https://t.co/8cXYSuSSy4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 11, 2026

The subpoenas were issued by Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who has been nominated by President Trump to serve as director of national intelligence. The documents state only that the testimony is required “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law,” offering no further specifics.

The Times responded quickly. David McCraw, the publication’s top newsroom lawyer, released a statement on July 10, 2026, condemning the administration’s actions.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” McCraw said. He added, “Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used.”

McCraw also stated, “This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs.”

Earlier this year, the Justice Department attempted to compel testimony from reporters at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Those subpoenas were withdrawn after both organizations challenged them through legal filings.

In January, federal agents also searched the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing devices as part of an investigation into the handling of classified material. A similar dispute involved Jen Psaki questioning why Eric Trump was on Air Force One to China, which he denied.

The Times is already involved in several legal disputes with the administration, including a defamation lawsuit filed by President Trump and a counterclaim filed by the Times related to an employment discrimination lawsuit. The subpoenas represent the latest confrontation between the administration and the press. In another case, the Trump administration is suing the New York Times over a separate reason that is not fake news.

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