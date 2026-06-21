A mother moved in with her daughter after 35 years of marriage ended, then her son-in-law gave her something new to fear over a cat

A woman has found herself at the center of a heated family dispute after her husband reportedly had an explosive reaction toward her mother over a missing cat. As detailed by Daily Dot, the incident occurred after the mother moved in with her daughter following the end of her 35-year marriage, and it has sparked widespread criticism online.

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The original poster, identified on Reddit as u/playdoh_licker, shared the account in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries, claiming the situation escalated after her mother accidentally let a cat escape through a screen door that does not fully close. The daughter said she was upset about the missing pet but maintained she was not angry at her mother over the accident.

Her husband allegedly responded by screaming at her mother and demanding to know how she could have let the cat out. The post claims he raised his voice, hit the table and counter, and began throwing objects, and the daughter said his anger turned toward her as well when she tried to intervene.

The mother’s panic attack added another layer to the fallout

Her mother, already in a vulnerable state after her marriage ended, reportedly broke down in tears and experienced what the daughter described as a full-blown panic attack. Mayo Clinic describes a panic attack as a sudden episode of intense fear that can trigger severe physical reactions such as a rapid heart rate, trembling, or shortness of breath, even when no real danger is present.

After the confrontation, the daughter took her mother out for coffee and ramen in an effort to calm her down. She said her mother was hyperventilating, blaming herself for the cat’s disappearance, and worried that she was causing friction in her daughter’s marriage, a stress that echoed the kind of public meltdowns that have circulated elsewhere online, including a viral robot waiter mishap that drew similar attention for how quickly a small mishap can spiral.

The aftermath has reportedly put the couple’s marriage in jeopardy. When the daughter brought up the possibility of divorce, she claims her husband accused her of throwing the word around carelessly and said she should have calmed him down instead of adding to the conflict. He then left the home to stay with his brother, and the daughter said she felt numb afterward while her mother remained shaken.

Commenters on the thread were largely critical of the husband, with one suggesting he should have used his energy to fix the broken screen door rather than yell at his mother-in-law. Another said they would not tolerate that kind of behavior from a toddler, let alone a spouse, while others speculated he would not have acted that way if the mother’s father had been present, a reaction not unlike the public scrutiny seen in a viral baggage handling clip that also drew widespread backlash over how people are treated when things go wrong.

Many in the thread also offered practical suggestions for locating the missing cat, noting that cats often return home on their own. The cat had not been found as of the original post, and the daughter said her husband remained at his brother’s house following the confrontation.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the husband’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a Reddit post.

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