This bartender shared how she tricks customers into giving her more tips, but the internet claims only ‘rookies’ fall for that

A tactic to convince customers to tip has come to light. Apparently, a bartender disclosed this trick by claiming it encourages her customers to tip her more, Brobible reported. It starts with her putting some cash in the tray by herself, so those who see it on the counter think that many have already tipped her, and they should do the same. However, the feedback she received online suggests that this tactic may have the opposite effect.

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The bartender Chloe Hoffman shared this trick on her TikTok @chloehofmannn. There’s no commentary in her video, just her putting some cash in the metal tray sitting at the front of her counter. There’s background music, and in the overlay, she claims, “Adding my fake tips so I make real tips.” Her TikTok about the tipping matter lasts about 8 seconds, and by the end, the tray is almost full of cash.

According to Profit.co, what Chloe has done is called the “Tip Jar Effect.” Apparently, in this phenomenon, the employee intentionally seeds money in the container to provide a visual cue for nearby customers. It looks like this tactic has a psychological effect that leads them to think it’s a rule, so they end up putting their money in the container.

Will Chloe’s trick work on you?

Her technique, which appears to be an attempt to deal with non-tippers, reached a significant audience, garnering over 270,000 views. So, the question is: Will Chloe’s trick work on you? Well, several users went to her comment section to share their opinions on the matter. One of them claimed, “Me in my head: oh you already having a good night I don’t need to.” This suggests that they will have the opposite effect of Chloe’s tactic.

Similarly, another person who seemed to be working in a similar field wrote, “This is why I do the opposite as a barista. I take out the cash and only leave a single dollar or the coins. Leave enough so people see the cash tip jar but take it out so it doesn’t look like we’ve already gotten plenty.” While another claimed that this trick is outdated, “Only the rookie customers fall for that. That trick is old. When I see that I make sure I don’t tip.”

Not everyone said that Chloe’s tactic will have the opposite effect; some also claimed it works, as one user wrote, “Lol I do this too and noticed it makes people tip more at least for me.” It appears that the audience was divided on this matter. The woman’s claim is not independently verified.

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