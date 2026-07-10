“I’m like this with little Floyd”: Conor McGregor’s hand gesture revealed more about a rematch than his words did.

Conor McGregor said he remains interested in a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather, according to TMZ. When asked directly whether he wanted to fight Mayweather again, McGregor replied, “Yeah, for sure I’m interested in a rematch.” He also gestured with his hands while describing his current relationship with Mayweather, saying, “I’m like this with Floyd. I’m like this with little Floyd.”

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McGregor added that discussions between the two continue in some form. “There’s conversations ongoing always with the boy. I’m open for it,” he said. Neither McGregor nor Mayweather’s camp has publicly detailed any scheduling or negotiations for a potential second fight.

The first McGregor-Mayweather bout took place on August 26, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and drew significant attention across combat sports. McGregor found early success against Mayweather before fatigue set in, and the fight ended in a 10th-round TKO win for Mayweather. The event was widely referred to as “The Money Fight” and generated hundreds of millions of dollars for both men, though a rematch would not be expected to match that figure.

McGregor is already eyeing his next fight before Saturday even happens

McGregor returns to the Octagon before any boxing rematch takes shape, with a fight scheduled against former champion Max Holloway at UFC 329 this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, the same venue where McGregor fought Mayweather in 2017. McGregor previously defeated a 21-year-old Holloway by unanimous decision in 2013. Holloway has remained active in the years since, while McGregor last competed in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor told TMZ he expects to beat Holloway again despite the extended layoff. He said he plans to stay “hella active” over the next several years and is aiming to become the UFC’s first three-division champion. The promotion notes he previously held titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

Conor McGregor Says He's Interested In Boxing Rematch W/ Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/GwqzsDblaJ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 9, 2026

UFC 329’s main card, which includes the McGregor-Holloway fight, is scheduled for July 12, 2026, at 6:00 AM GMT+5 and will stream on RMC Sport. Preliminary bouts begin at 4:00 AM GMT+5, with early preliminary fights starting at 2:00 AM GMT+5, both airing on UFC Fight Pass. The build-up to the card has coincided with other stories drawing attention online this week, including one centered on a celebrity’s high-stakes World Cup wager.

The rest of the UFC 329 card includes a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett, a bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista, and a flyweight fight featuring Brandon Royval against Lone’er Kavanagh. Nikita Krylov faces Robert Whittaker in a light heavyweight bout, and Gable Steveson is also on the card in the heavyweight division. Online attention this week has also spread to unrelated stories, such as a viral Airbnb dispute involving a guest’s dog.

McGregor has not provided a timeline for any potential rematch with Mayweather beyond confirming his interest.

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