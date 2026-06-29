Drake earned more than $1 million after placing a large bet on Canada during the World Cup. According to Complex, the rapper walked away with a sizable profit following Canada’s 1-0 win against South Africa.

Image by The Come Up Show, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons.

Drake bet $770,000 on Canada to advance, placed through his partnership with the betting platform Stake. The wager carried a total potential payout of $1,001,000, meaning the result netted him a profit of roughly $231,000. He shared his excitement with fans on Instagram before the match started.

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The reason for the high-stakes bet appeared personal. Drake teased South African DJ Black Coffee about the matchup, saying he felt the need to raise his bet because of their exchanges. He posted a screenshot of the wager on Instagram with the caption, “@realblackcoffee was chirping in the DM I had to raise the STAKES.”

The win is a notable moment for Canada, which is currently serving as one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. By beating South Africa, Canada moved on to the Round of 16, keeping its tournament run alive.

A win that pushes Canada deeper into a tournament it is helping host

The USA and Mexico, the other two co-hosts, are yet to play their Round of 32 World Cup games. The tournament has drawn attention off the field too, including one case where a fan’s World Cup tickets were downgraded.

Drake is no stranger to attention for his gambling. His partnership with Stake has produced several large, public wagers on a range of events, including NBA Finals, boxing matches, and UFC title fights. Since signing a reported $100 million endorsement deal with Stake in 2022, he has often shared his wins and losses, and has even livestreamed his gambling sessions for followers to watch.

$1 Million payout for Drake on Stake if Canada KO South Africa in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/CShj1nINbT — Stake.com (@Stake) June 28, 2026

The win comes after a period of greater scrutiny for the platform. A Bloomberg Businessweek report previously examined Drake and his activity on the site. That investigation suggested Drake won on slot machine games developed by Easygo, the parent company of Stake, at a rate significantly higher than what the average player experiences.

Stake disputed those claims, stating the report was “categorically incorrect.” Cofounder Ed Craven has also denied that influencers receive better odds or special treatment on the platform. The company has faced other legal challenges, including lawsuits that described the operation as an illegal online casino.

Drake has not always been this lucky with his sports bets and support. Sports fans online consider the 5-time Grammy winner unlucky because often the teams he backs lose. It’s playfully called the “Drake Curse” online, but his support for Canada came through.

One lawsuit filed in Virginia named Drake and streamer Adin Ross as paid promoters of the site. Drake remains active on the platform, and this latest win indicates he has not slowed his betting activity. Sponsorship rules have created friction elsewhere at the event, including a report that a worker was told to cover the Nike logo on her shoes.

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