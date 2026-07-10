‘I hate this country’: Mom claims Pennsylvania ‘forces’ parents to use a third-party app for child support, says holiday delay cost her hundreds

A mother shared a disappointing experience she had with a Pennsylvania child support application. She claimed that it cost her hundreds of dollars in late fees because the child support amount wasn’t transferred to her account in time due to the application. According to her, the state “forces” the parents to use this app for child support. The woman can also be heard saying, “I hate this country” in the end.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, a video shared by @MAGA_X_Times on Twitter/X provides insights into the matter. It shows a woman ranting about alleged losses resulting from delayed child support payments. She stated that every month the application charges her around $30 for the money she receives, and recently, due to the holidays, her payment was late compared to the expected date, while her husband had submitted the amount on time.

She affirmed that there is a mutual understanding between her and her husband and that there have been no issues on his side. Apparently, he paid the child support on time, but the amount did not reach her. She alleged that her automated payments were bounced due to insufficient funds in her account, and she was charged hundreds in late fees as a result. Her account lacked the $500 she was due to receive from the app. No comments from the state were found.

Viewers shared their opinions on the matter

The video gained significant traction, garnering over 180,000 views, and the audience shared their opinions, with some siding with the mother. One of the commenters claimed, “I hear you, hon, and I feel for you. I, as the mother, had to pay child support. But this happens to us, and we worked for the government, and they hold onto our checks for sometimes two weeks. They’re using our money in the stock market. I just know it.”

They built a whole app and portal to finally nail deadbeat parents who skip child support… but it’s destroying innocent families instead. 😡



Pennsylvania rolled out this shiny new child support payment app and portal to force deadbeats to pay up and make everything “efficient.”… pic.twitter.com/si7lhd50Nv — MAGA X Times Daily News 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_X_Times) July 8, 2026

Another one stated without evidence, “Any time you insert the government into a process, they inevitably make it worse for both sides. It’s not “this country” so much as a cash grab by the state govt. $30 on a $500 transaction is obscene.” Apart from these, some seemingly advised her to manage her expenses better, as one commenter wrote, “She said I just have to sit here a day after a day, no girl you seem to have great luck capacity you see, mobile go to work and maybe organize your finances a little bit better.”

The viewers appeared to have differing opinions on the frustrated mother. The identity of the woman remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

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