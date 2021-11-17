Fresh Leaks Suggests Fortnite x Spiderman Collab Coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

Newly emerged leaks are further fueling the possibility that a Fortnite x Spiderman collab is in the works for Fortnite Chapter 3. The current Season has reached near completion, with just a few weeks remaining for the Season finale event. This isn’t the first time that leaks about the Fortnite x Spiderman collab have surfaced. Earlier this month, data miners had noticed some file items hinting at the imminent partnership.​

This time around, the new news comes via ShiinaBR, who, in their recent Twitter post, writes, “Fortnite x Spiderman see you in Chapter 3.” An image of Spiderman accompanies the text of the post. While there are no further details mentioned, the Spiderman collab makes sense in more ways than one. Marvel is coming up with a new Spiderman movie and Epic might want to cash in on this opportunity. On November 11, another well-known leaker called Fortnite Intel had revealed that “Spider-Man will be coming to the game.” The data miner said that this knowledge about the collab comes from his “reliable source,” and players can expect the collab to transpire next Season.

FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN – SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 pic.twitter.com/jcGhGfEUPm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 17, 2021

As we all already know by now, Season 8 will be succeeded by Fortnite Chapter 3, which aligns with the new leak from ShiinaBR. The Fortnite x Spiderman will customarily bring some fantastic new pickaxes, backblings, gliders, emotes, and more. Similar to the Carnage skin, the Spiderman could be a Battle Pass exclusive item for players. However, seeing the hype around the collab, the developers would desire to sell bundles instead. One thing to note here is that we still don’t know precisely when the Fortnite x Spiderman collab will happen in Fortnite Chapter 3. Epic might either choose to start the first Season of Chapter 3 with Spiderman, or the more obvious-looking possibility is to savor the collab for the end of the Season. Whatever the timeline of the collab might be, the leak is interesting nonetheless.

I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

While it’s not clear what the spillover effect of Fortnite Season 8 will be, leaks have suggested that the update will be big. HYPEX had said that the end of the live event would leave players in some kind of black hole situation, with the update arriving two days later. Season 8 will end on December 5 and HYPEX suggests that the updates only arrive on Tuesdays, which makes the starting day for Fortnite Chapter 3 on December 7.

