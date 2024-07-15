Official artwork from the Stormlight Archives TTRPG Kickstarter page
Source: Brotherwise Games
The Stormlight Archives Is Getting a TTRPG – Here’s What We Know

Brandon Sanderson's vast fantasy world is coming to life in a whole new way.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 01:25 pm

Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archives saga is iconic in modern fantasy literature for its captivating world-building and complex storytelling. All of this is, obviously, ripe for a number of opportunities in the TTRPG space, something that will finally become a reality.

Brotherwise games, the group behind Call To Adventure, is hard at work on designing an extensive TTRPG set in Roshar.

Details About the Upcoming Stormlight Archives Tabletop RPG

Stormlight-Archives-Book-5-official-concept-artwork-by-
Artwork by Randy Vargas

On Brotherwise Games’ official website, they’ve provided a few key highlights for what fans can expect from the upcoming TTRPG, including an original system that will feel familiar for most players, a variety of build paths from Scholar to Surgebinder, and that the team aims to make the Stormlight TTRPG as inclusive as possible, so that even those unfamiliar with Sanderson’s world can dive right in.

The game has also been teased to have a special mechanic using the classic d20 called a “plot die” – a special roll that only occurs for risky and dramatic plays to enhance storytelling and roleplay opportunities at the table. When the game was originally announced in 2022, Brandon Sanderson offered a number of other details, including how the game’s magic system will be skill-based, and that players would potentially have the ability to join one of Cosmere’s knightly factions.

Brotherwise Games has also announced a 2-4 player deck-building card game themed after Sanderson’s Mistborn series, and a standalone card game called Shards of Creation that is ased on “the godlike beings behind Sanderson’s Cosmere”.

The Stormlight TTRPG is going to be a crowdfunding effort hosted on Kickstarter, and will officially launch on August 6, 2024.

Source: Brotherwise Games

