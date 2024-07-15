Terminator Zero official key visual from Netflix
Netflix’s Anime Adaptation Of ‘Terminator’ Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Release

The anime adaptation of one of the biggest dystopian sci-fi franchises in the world is finally here.
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:21 pm

Skydance Animation and Production I.G. are plotting something huge with Terminator Zero, and the latest teaser trailer from Netflix is showing off just how action-packed the new series aims to be.

The new series is set to release on the streaming giant on August 29, 2024.

The Latest ‘Terminator Zero’ Trailer From Netflix Shows a Lot Of Promise

The trailer features multiple flashy and gruesome highlights, all of which perfectly capture what the Terminator franchise is all about. The trailer is narrated by Sonoya Mizuno, who plays Eiko.

Other cast and staff members working on Terminator Zero include Timothy Olyphant (Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood), André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson (Batgirl in The LEGO: Batman Movie, Mimi in RENT) as Koroko, and Ann Dowd (Joan in Hereditary) as The Prophet. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance are serving as executive producers; the project is directed by Masashi Kudo (known for his previous work on Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, and Golden Kamuy) at Production I.G.

The series will be available to stream worldwide on August 29, exclusively on Netflix.

