Crunchyroll & Toei Animation are Teaming Up To Bring “Once-In-a-Lifetime” One Piece Experience To SDCC

San Deigo Comic-Con is by far one of the most iconic events in the world to bring fans from every corner of the world together to celebrate what they love. In years past, the convention primarily catered to Western comic and film fans, but times have changed and has opened the floodgates for other fandoms to be equally celebrated.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of celebrations, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda’s shonen epic One Piece, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are teaming up to bring something truly special to San Diego this year.

The One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage Performed by the San Diego Philharmonic Orchestra Is Guaranteed To Pull Fans Into Oda’s World

Toei Animation

For the series’ 25th anniversary, Toei and Crunchyroll are bringing the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage to SDCC 2024 – a live outdoor concert experience celebrating One Piece. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will be performed by the San Diego Symphony at the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park, and is completely free with limited seating, on a first-come, first-served basis, to everyone with a San Diego Comic-Con badge.

The event is described as follows:

“Setting sail at on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage with the 40+ piece San Diego Symphony will transport concertgoers on a 90-minute long immersive voyage combining emotional soundscapes and aerial pyrotechnics based on some of the most memorable moments from One Piece, the epic series created by Eiichiro Oda and produced by Toei Animation – now anime’s longest running global phenomenon.”

Further information and updates can be found on Toei Animation’s official social media outlets, as well as through Crunchyroll directly.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy