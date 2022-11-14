Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Live Event — Time, Date, How to Watch, and Everything We Know

Epic Games have announced Fortnite Fracture at FNCS 202; a live Finale Event set to conclude Fortnite Chapter 3. A limited amount of information has been officially released, however, a time and date are known — and there are a number of clues in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 that could hint at what this Live Event could entail.

What is Fortnite Fracture?

Fortnite Fracture is a live event — a one-time-only in-game event that happens in real time. Fortnite has hosted many live events in the past, such as The End, which resulted in the original Fortnite island being sucked through a black hole and replaced with a brand-new one, beginning Fortnite Chapter 2. It is very likely that Fortnite Fracture will be similar to both of The End events, resulting in catastrophic damage to The Island, concluding Chapter 3, and transitioning into Chapter 4 shortly after.

No details on what will happen during the event have been released, however, it will likely involve The Nothing, a mysterious villainous entity controlling the Chrome that has been slowly taking over the map throughout Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4. At the start of the season, during the introduction cinematic, The Scientist and The Origin were both consumed by Chrome, leaving Paradigm to flee to another reality in the hope of finding a cure.

Fortnite Fracture will most likely reveal The Nothing‘s plans and their involvement with the previously-thought-defeated Last Reality — revealed to be related to The Nothing during one of many enigmatic voice lines in Bytes’ questline. What Paradigm has been up to after her escape into Reality 659 will presumably also be revealed, along with the fate of the missing members of The Seven.

The Fortnite Fracture Live Event Time, Date, and How to Watch

Fortnite Fracture, along with the end of Fortnite Chapter 3, is set to occur on December 3 2022 at 4pm ET (1pm PT/ 3pm CT/ 9pm GMT). At 3:30pm ET, all game modes will be temporarily disabled, and the live event lobby will become available to join. Like all live events, Fortnite Fracture will only happen once in real-time, and will never be available to experience again. So, make sure to mark your calendars and log in to Fortnite early on December 3 to avoid disappointment.

If you are unable to attend the Fortnite Fracture live event, the official Fortnite social media channels — Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Youtube — will most likely livestream the event, as they have done for previous live events. Creators are also allowed to livestream and record the event, so you will also be able to watch your favorite Fortnite creator live, or catch up on the event at a later date via YouTube or Twitch VODs.

When Will Fortnite Chapter 4 be Released?

While Fortnite Fracture will mark the end of Chapter 3, Fortnite Chapter 4 potentially won’t be available until December 4, if Fortnite’s previous Chapter Finale events are anything to go by. Chapter 1’s transition took over 37 hours before Chapter 2 was available. Chapter 2’s transitional period only took 13 hours, however, so we can likely expect a similar timeframe for Chapter 4’s release after the event ends.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2022