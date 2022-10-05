Fortnite: Bytes – How to Tune The TV, Search Chromed Chests, and more

Bytes has received his very own set of quests in Fortnite‘s newly-launched 22.10 update, which has also introduced the Cobra DMR, Holo Chests, and new Bonus Styles. The questline has players commune with the mysterious ‘Nothing,’ a new villainous entity introduced at the start of the season, through tuning TVs. It also rewards the player with 7 new styles for Bytes’ harvesting tool: ‘The Nothing’s Gift.’ The first quest instructs you to “Tune the TV while wearing the Byte outfit,” but which TV do you need to tune, and where is it?

How to Tune The the TV While Wearing The Bytes Outfit in Fortnite

At the start of the Bytes questline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, you will need to tune a TV to communicate with The Nothing. To tune the TV, you will need to have Bytes equipped in your locker. Bytes is an Outfit, better known to the community as a “skin,” included in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4’s Battle Pass. He is unlockable on Page 2, however, the other 9 rewards have to be earned before you can buy Bytes for Battle Stars. If you’ve yet to earn Bytes, you can check out our guide on leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

With Bytes equipped, head out into a match and track the quest in the Quest tab. This will mark where on the map you will need to land to tune the TV. Simply walk over to the TV and hold the button indicated on-screen to complete the quest. You will then be granted a new quest step, which will reward you with a new style for The Nothing’s Gift upon completion. It’s important to note that the TVs you need to tune throughout the questline will be in different locations with every quest step.

Damage Opponents with EvoChrome Weapons

The first task granted to you by The Nothing is to damage opponents using EvoChrome weapons. The easiest method to do this is to enter Team Rumble, as you will respawn after being eliminated, and your weapon will keep its rarity as it evolves. Simply accumulate 2,500 damage with EvoChrome weapons to move on to the next step. This can be done over multiple matches, and you do not have to have Bytes equipped, unlike the ‘Tune the TV’ quests.

After each quest step, you will have to tune another TV with Bytes equipped in your locker.

Drive Distance in Chromed Vehicle

After tuning the next TV, you will need to drive 5,000 meters in a Chromed Vehicle. Simply find a vehicle, throw a Chrome Splash — which can be found by breaking Chrome objects throughout the map — and drive it as far as you can.

Pass Through Chromed Structures in Different Named Locations

Shimmering Shrine, Flutter Barn, Herald’s Sanctum, and Chrome Crossroads are all named locations with guaranteed Chromed structures. Simply walk into a Chromed wall and you will phase through it. Alternatively, you can make a structure Chrome by throwing a Chrome Splash at it.

Search 20 Chromed Chests

Much like the previous step, you will need to head to Shimmering Shrine, Flutter Barn, Chrome Crossroads, or Herald’s Sanctum. All chests in these locations will be ‘Chromed Chests’, which can be identified by their metallic texture. Simply open 20 of these and tune the next TV.

Deal Damage to Chromed Wildlife

The Herald, found in Herald’s Sanctum, will continuously spawn Chromed wolves when you engage her. Stock up on ammo and simply shoot these wolves until you’ve accumulated 2,500 total damage. Alternatively, you can hunt Chromed wildlife in locations affected by Chrome. You can also Chrome wildlife yourself by throwing a Chrome Splash at them.

Eliminate 20 Opponents at a Chromed Named Location

Chromed-named locations can be identified on the map by their silver covering along the ground. At the time of writing, this includes Shimmering Shrine, Flutter Barn, Chrome Crossroads, and Herald’s Sanctum, however, it’s likely that more areas will be Chromed as Season 4 progresses. Eliminate a total of 20 players in any of these locations to progress the quest. Team Rumble is a fantastic option for this, although you may need to exit and re-enter the match to ensure a Chromed location is in the Storm Circle.

Chrome Opponents

The final part of Bytes’ questline in Fortntite Chapter 3 Season 4 is to Chrome 10 opponents. This can be done by simply throwing a Chrome Splash at them, which can be found by breaking Chromed objects, or in Chrome Chests. Again, Team Rumble is the go-to option for this quest due to being instantly respawned if you are eliminated.

Once you’ve completed this, tune the final TV, and receive the final edit style! All 7 new edit styles for ‘The Nothing’s Gift’ will be available for you to equip in the locker.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Android, and PC.