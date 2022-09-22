How to Drive Different Types of Chromed Vehicles in Fortnite

If you’re looking to take care of a few quests in the newest season of Fortnite, you’re going to need to find out where and how to drive Chromed Vehicles. With this new addition to the game, you’ll come to find that you’re able to do a plethora of other-worldly things, such as phasing through walls, and now it’s time to put the pedal to the metal.

Earning extra XP that you’ll be able to use towards the Battle Pass is always a great thing, especially with the introduction of all of the new skins for this season, so let’s find out how to drive different chromed vehicles, so you can knock another quest off of the board quickly and easily.

How To Drive Chromed Vehicles In Fortnite

As you make your way around the map smashing objects to obtain Chrome Splash, you’ll also need to be on the lookout for any type of vehicle that you can drive. Dropping into areas like Lustrous Lagoon, Shimmering Shrine, or Herald’s Sanctum is going to give you an excellent opportunity to claim plenty of this item, so make sure that you’ve got a good amount in your inventory before heading out.

Once you have come across a vehicle, you’ll need to equip your Chrome Splash and toss one vial of it, coating your new ride with this new and mysterious substance. Once it has turned fully chrome, you’ll be able to jump right inside and take it for a spin. You’ll need to do this with a total of three separate vehicles, and you’ll have this quest completed. If you’re lucky and stumble upon multiple vehicles in one location, you’ll be able to knock this out in no time.

If you’re looking for more tips to help you survive through this new season, make sure that you’re checking out our Fortnite Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find how to bust through a door quickly, where to hunt for different wildlife, and the best weapons that you’ll be able to get your hands on, so you can make sure to take home the Victory Royale!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS & PC.