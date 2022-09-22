Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Wildlife Locations: Where to Hunt Different Kinds of Wildlife

The addition of wildlife in Fortnite has presented players with constant access to healing items through the meat each species drops. So instead of trekking through Twisted Towers in search of a Chug Jug, players can now hunt and gather their health. But although this is a reliable source of healing, locating the wildlife to hunt in the first place can be slightly challenging. So read on to find out where you can find some wildlife the next time you drop in.

Where to Find Wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In each new Season of Fortnite since the launch of Chapter 2, Season 3, new species have been added, and older species have been replaced. So it can be challenging for a new player to keep track of which species is currently available in the game. For example, Chapter 3, Season 4 has five different animals the player can hunt, all with unique spawn locations. The table below lists each animal, followed by the places they can predominantly be found.

Wildlife Location Wolves Surrounding Lusterous Lagoon, in particular, wolves frequently roam in the countryside. It’s best to keep audio levels high, as barking and howling are heard when you’re near a pack. In addition, wolves are one of Fortnite’s aggressive mobs, so keep your distance to ensure you aren’t attacked. However, wolves alongside boars can also be mounted by the player and used like a vehicle. Boars Boars tend to roam around Rave Cave and Chonker’s Speedway, so they cover a relatively large amount of land. However, if you’re looking for an easier way to track a boar, head to Shifty Shafts, where boars are kept in pens. The location of Boars can be signified by snorting sound effects. Chickens Chickens predominantly spawn around farm areas and travel in groups of two or three. So once you’ve located an individual, it’s almost certain that you’ve found a chicken hotspot. Additionally, they have been seen to spawn in the Cloudy Condo direction of the map, but nowhere near as frequently as between locations such as Coney Crossroads and Sleepy Sound. Frogs Frogs are considered one of the more complicated animals to hunt in Fortnite due to their tiny size. The best way to track them is to head toward shallow riverbeds or ponds and listen out for croaking. While Frogs pose no threat to the player, they are a tiny target and can jump relatively fast. Crow Unlike every other species in Fortnite, Crows don’t have a consistent spawn location. Instead, they will travel across the entire map, so it’s impossible to find where exactly they originate. To hunt a crow, the best approach would be to travel to a high place and keep your eye on the sky at all times. Crows also have the potential to drop rare weapons alongside their standard meat drops.

Additionally, in Chapter 3, Season 4, both Wolves and Boars have the potential to spawn as a chrome variant. These variants are only different in appearance and behave the same way as their default. Their loot drops are also the same, and they do not drop anything new like Chrome Anomalies or Chrome Splash.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Android, iOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2022