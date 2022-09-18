While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced some incredible new things like phasing through a chrome wall, the best new addition is the ability to pet your mount. A much-needed addition, petting your mount not only strengthens your bond with your steed, it also makes you twice as devastated when they inevitably die.

Whether you embrace your new pet with a pet or you keep it strictly business, here is how to pet wolves and boars in Fortnite.

How to Pet Your Mount in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The ability to ride creatures came to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3, but Chapter 3 Season 4 brings the ability to pet those creatures. While this isn’t a game-breaking new feature, it is one that shows that Epic Games is dedicated to the details and likes to include things that add more flavor and fun to Fortnite.

Whether you prefer wolves or boars, you can pet both of them. To do so, you need to find a creature by dropping into areas in between POIs, preferably with grassy hills or trees around. you need to tame them by jumping onto their backs.

Once the creature is your official tamed mount, you can press the pet button, which is different for all platforms but is the down arrow on controllers. To know how to pet your steed on your device, simply look at the list of abilities and input buttons on the left side of the screen.

Unfortunately, petting your mount does not refill its stamina or health. Though that would be a cool use of the feature, for now, we’ll take the simple storytelling petting your wolf or boar gives.

Once you press the pet button, a lovely sense of bond, security, and growth will emerge between you and your pet. Hopefully, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5, Epic Games gives us the ability to name our best beast friends. For now, check out more Fortnite content on our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Android.