Fortnite Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance Locations: Bust Through a Door Week 1 Quest Guide

There are some brand new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and a new weekly quest requires you to bust through a door at two of them. Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance happen to be some of the best places to drop in Fortnite this season. Here is how to bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite.

Where is Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?

Before you go busting through doors at these new POIs, you first need to know where Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance are.

Cloudy Condos has replaced Condo Canyon and has a new Chrome area which is a great place to find the new Chrome weapons. Cloudy Condos is found in the southeast section of the map.

No Sweat Insurance is found at the center of Tilted Towers. After you’ve emoted at No Sweat Insurance, you can get XP by busting through a door. No Sweat Insurance is the floating building at Tilted Towers.

How to Bust Through a Door in Fortnite

Now that you know where Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance are, all you need to do is bust through a door in each POI. To bust through a door in Fortnite, all you need to do is run into a door while sprinting.

You don’t need to press any buttons to try and open the door, just sprint at it and you’ll bust through it. It is an effective way to start looting quickly and escape from enemies.

And that is how to bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance. For more quest guides and news, visit our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Android, iOS, and PC.