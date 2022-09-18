Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and there are some brand new POIs to drop to. With new weapons, Spider-Gwen in the Battle Pass, and much more to enjoy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, you’ll want to know where best to drop to start grinding XP. With that said, here are the best places to drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has five new POIs to explore. Of course, you’ll want to visit the new POIs and check everything out. The first big change is the Reality Tree where the blue and purple hues are replaced with yellows and oranges. With summer ending and fall and winter practically here, the Reality Tree and Greasy Grove makeover fit the seasonal vibe well.

Fort Jonesy has a few new changes to it to make it a bit different and fresh. It will be harder to find the new weapons and chrome gadgets there, so we don’t recommend it as one of the best drops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

The coolest new POI and our favorite drop so far in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is Cloudy Condos. The old layout of Condo Canyon is still there, but there are floating structures above the town which gives the POI a lot more character. With two layers of buildings, there is more loot to grab and more maneuverability when fights begin.

The most exciting new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 that make for the hottest and best drops are Shimmering Shrine and Herald’s Sanctum. These two locations have been corrupted by chrome, which means you can find chrome chests, new weapons, and chrome gadgets. Though they are hot drops, these two POIs are two of the best in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

If you’re looking for a spot to land that is less hot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, try Rave Cave, Logjam Junction, and Chonker’s Speedway. Although there may be one or two people landing there, you won’t encounter too many opponents.

