How to Use Chrome Splash to Phase Through Walls in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has introduced chrome which you can use to phase through walls. If you are here to complete a Weekly Quest or just want to figure out how to sneak attack your opponents, here is how to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to Find Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Before you start phasing through walls, you find need to find Chrome Splash. Chrome Splash is a brand new gadget in Fortnite that, when thrown, makes everything it hits turn chrome. This includes yourself and walls, roofs, and floors.

Chrome Splash can be found as ground loot and in chests but the easiest place to find Chrome Splash is at Shimmering Shrine and Herald’s Sanctum, the two new POIs that are the best places to drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Once there, simply open chrome chests and search structures for Chrome Splash.

Now that you have Chrome Splash, you can use it simply by throwing it at the ground or a wall. You’ll want to make sure you don’t throw it too far, as you need to get chromed in order to phase through walls. While in chrome form, your sprint turns you into a chrome blob with infinite sprint speed and a dash that eats up your stamina.

How to Phase Through Walls in Fortnite

As mentioned previously, in order to phase through a wall in Fortnite, you need to be in chrome form. On top of that, the wall that you wish to phase through needs to be chrome as well. Once the wall and yourself are chrome, all you need to do to phase through it is walk through. You’ll know if you can phase through when you see a rippling effect where you are looking.

After a short phase animation in which you can’t shoot or use grenades, you will emerge from the other side of the wall ready to go. Be sure to use this new strategy to your advantage to flank teams.

