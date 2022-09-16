Fortnite v22.00 Update | Release Time, Patch Notes, Season 4 Leaks, and Everything We Know

Fortnite v22.00 is the version name for the official Chapter 3 Season 4 update. With teasers and leaks starting to trickle out, we are learning more and more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Here is everything we know about Fortnite v22.00 Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Release Time

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will start on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2am ET. During that time, the servers will be down for about two to three hours.

The last time to enjoy Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, collect all of the Tover Tokens, and unlock Indiana Jones is Saturday, September 17, 2022. Make sure to use up your Battle Stars on the cosmetics you want to keep from Chapter 3 Season 3 before it is gone.

The Fortnite v22.00 update size is said to be a bit bigger than normal. For reference, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was around 13 GB. We can expect Fortnite v22.00 to be around 20 GB.

Fortnite v22.00 Patch Notes

As far as Fortnite v22.00 patch notes go, we don’t have anything concrete. From the official Fortnite Trello board, we know that the Fortnite v22.00 will fix vehicles clipping under the map, make Grapple Gloves able to interact with Mutator Zones in Creative, and allow radios to play the default track when disabled in Published Islands in Creative.

Other than that, expect to see a new set of guns rotated in, possibly new vehicles, and new gadgets.

If you want to check the status of the Fortnite servers, visit the Epic Games server status site. This is the best place to find out if the Fortnite servers are down or operational.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Leaks

The biggest leaks that we have gotten show that Spider-Gwen will be in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. We can also expect Miles Morales to be available either in the Battle Pass or the Shop.

Besides that, we have rumors that a new Meowscles skin could appear thanks to the August 2022 skin survey. It has been rumored for a while, so we may finally see the Mel from Arcane skin.

We know that an unknown chrome is taking over this season and the word “Paradise” keeps repeating in promos. Though we don’t know much now, we will keep you updated when we find out more.

In the mean time, if you want to stay up to date on all things Fortnite, check out our Fortnite page. We have the latest news as well as quest and character guides for Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.