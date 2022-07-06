How to Complete All Indiana Jones Challenges in Fortnite

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the most exciting Fortnite skins, you’ll need to make sure you’re as ready as Indiana Jones, himself. Make sure that you’re ready to tackle these quests, much like you were last season with The Prowler, so you can claim yet another epic skin to add to your ever-growing collection.

Let’s take a look and see what you’ll need to do to earn this skin, and become one of the greatest adventurers of all time. Here are all of the quests you’ll need to complete to add Indiana Jones to your skins in Fortnite!

Indiana Jones Quests in Fortnite

The first thing that you’ll need to do is make sure that you happen to have the Season 3 Battle Pass for Fortnite. You won’t be able to unlock or use this skin if you don’t happen to have that yet, so make sure that you purchase it if you do. If you’re looking for a great deal, you could also invest in the July Crew Pack to get your hands on a copy of Save The World, as well as the Battle Pass.

After you have claimed the Battle Pass, you’ll need to pick your favorite game mode and get to work on completing these quests:

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match Expedition Bag Back-Bling

Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle Rouge Archaeology Weapon Wrap

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off of trees Raiders Relics Harvesting Tool

Search chests at Shifty Sands Indy’s Hat Banner Icon

Damage Opponents with a Pistol First Misadventure Loading Screen

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines Indy’s Dustoff – Built-In Emote

Finish Top 5 in a match Emergency Raft Glider

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent Indy’s Escape Spray

Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match Doctor Jones Emoticion



You’ll also unlock two different Indiana Jones skins as you complete these quests, so make sure that you’re examining the map, knowing where to go, and get out there on your biggest adventure yet! If you’re not sure where to go on your next adventure, venture on over to our Fortnite Guide Section, where you’ll be able to see anything from the Fortnite Timeline to easy ways to level up your character in the newest season. You’ll also find great tips and tricks to become even better at Fortnite, and where to get your hands on an E-11 Blaster Rifle so you can have all of the pop cultures in one sitting.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022