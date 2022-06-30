Where to Find E-11 Blaster Rifles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

It looks like it’s time for the Force to be with you once again in Fortnite, as you must scramble around the map in search of E-11 Blasters that have been spread throughout its world. They won’t be easy to find this time around, however, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to go at the beginning of the match.

Follow along with us as we go through all of the locations that you’ll need to check to get your hands on this weapon that happens to have unlimited ammo, but poor accuracy. Here is where you can find the six different E-11 Blasters in Fortnite!

Locations of E-11 Blasters In Fortnite

You’ll have an excellent chance to get your hands on more than one of these weapons if you’re visiting the northernmost spot on the map, as there will be two Imperial Chests waiting for you to claim their goodies. You’ll want to check inside of the bases that are there and search for a large, gray box that contains this rifle.

Making your way to the west, near Logjam Lotus, you’ll find another spot that happens to have an Imperial Chest that is full of all sorts of goodies, but for our next three, you’ll be making your way all over the map to find them.

To the south of Coney Crossroads, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking between two large trees to get your hands on an Imperial Chest, as well as an E-11 Blaster. There will be a small, popup base there with the treasures inside.

If you head to the east even further, you’ll find yet another chest inside of a popup base, near The Joneses. Make sure to check it out and claim all of this amazing loot!

The final spot that you’ll be able to claim an E-11 Blaster from will be to the west, near the southern end of Greasy Grove. Once you have found this one, you’ll have located all spots to get your hands on a rifle that is out of this world!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.