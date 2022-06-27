Why Is Bushy’s Bulb Disabled In Fortnite?

If you’ve gotten your hands on the Bushy’s Bulb in Fortnite, you may notice that you are currently not able to use it when you’re playing in any mode. That’s because Epic Games has disabled this back bling, at least until they can figure out why it’s causing some major issues. Much like the Dragon Rune Lance that was disabled earlier this month, it seems that there may be some major issues with some of these new cosmetics.

But, what is happening with the Bushy’s Bulb, and when can we expect to see it back in the game? Let’s dive in and find out all of the details that are currently known about this back bling.

Fortnite Back Bling Disabled

It seems that the reason that Bushy’s Bulb Back Bling has been disabled is for the fact that it keeps crashing players’ games, no matter the system that they are playing on. While there may be some players that can play through a round with no issue using this back bling, there have been enough players that have noticed that something was going wrong that Epic Decided to jump in and take it out of the game until it can work as it should.

The Bushy's Bulb Backbling has been disabled. pic.twitter.com/pT0hSUURXJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2022

There is no current ETA for when this will come back into the game like normal, but Epic is working around the clock to make sure that Fortnite runs as well as it possibly can, so we should expect it to be back up in the game within a few days. If you’re ready to get back in sooner than later, however, make sure that you’re taking a look at the amazing Crew Pack offer that they currently have running for July, as well as information on how to complete some of the weekly challenges that are in the game. Make sure that you’re not getting scammed when you’re looking for Free V-Bucks as well, by taking a look at our Fortnite Guide section!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.