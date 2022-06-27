Fortnite Fans Get Save the World and More for Free in July’s Crew Pack

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, there’s a very good chance that you’re already subscribed to the Crew Pack. If you aren’t there are plenty of great reasons to subscribe to it, which we will cover a little bit further below. However, players this month are going to get an even greater bonus, with an additional game type added to their copy of Fortnite. Let’s dig into the details, and see what all of the hype surrounding this month’s crew pack is about.

Save The World With Fortnite Crew

If you’ve heard of, but not subscribed to, Fortnite Crew, you’ll have an excellent reason to do so this month. Not only do you get all of these amazing benefits:

Battle Pass Included for the Full Season

1,000 Bonus V-Bucks Every Month

A New Monthly Crew Pack – Exclusive Skin with At Least One Matching Accessory

You’ll also get Fortnite: Save The World if you happen to be playing on a console that has this mode. Fortnite: Save The World is the PvE version of Fortnite that had come out before the Battle Royale had dropped, which is still getting updated to this day as well.

However, there are a few downfalls to this. If you are one of the many players that have a copy of Save The World already, you won’t be able to redeem this again, nor will you be able to gift this to anyone else. If you are also a Mobile or Nintendo Switch player, you won’t find much use, as this is not available on either of these consoles. However, many players that play in the portable space are also playing on another console, so this may still have some greater use, however.

If you are looking to get your hands on Fortnite Crew, you’ll be looking at $11.99 per month, and you’ll receive some great bonuses, with some added extras like this month has to offer. If you’re playing and want to get a few more skins, you may be interested in how to get your hands on some free V-Bucks. As we continue through the newest season, we’ve also got your back on the newest weekly challenges, so make sure that you’re tuning into our Fortnite Guide Section to keep yourself alive as long as possible in this intense Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.