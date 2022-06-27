How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite Without Getting Scammed

Fortnite has been going strong for many years and that seems ever set to continue with masses of players flocking to the experience every day. Whether they are fighting for survival or building their very own maps, there certainly is something for everyone to enjoy within the universe of Fortnite. Of course, the premium currency for the game is highly sought after and there is a vast abundance of scams that go around the place for people who try and get free V-Bucks. This guide article will take you through how to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite and avoid all of the scams that go with it.

Getting Free V-Bucks in Fortnite

The main ways that you will be able to get free V-Bucks while playing Fortnite are simply by completing Fortnite Quests to also continue your battle pass progress. You will be able to get a good amount of V-Bucks by just getting to different Tiers in the Battle Pass. They will arrive in smaller chunks but are absolutely worth the time needed to acquire them. This will save you from getting scammed. In general, you never will find any genuine good V-Buck deals out on the internet apart from what Epic Games offers themselves.

Some people take advantage of the fact that players want V-Bucks quickly and will scam others, never, ever give out any personal information or payment details to anyone you don’t know. It is always most assuredly a scam. Instead, you can play the game generally and get V-Bucks for free instead, a much better alternative! As for another method to get free V-Bucks, you can play the paid-for PVE ‘Save the World’ mode. You can earn up to 1500 Fortnite V-Bucks by just completing daily quests!

There are plenty of opportunities for getting free V-Bucks, avoid the scams, they’ll never be worth it.

Fortnite is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.