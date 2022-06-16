All Fortnite Geyser Locations and How to Launch Into the Air Using Geysers

To complete one of the week 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, you need to launch yourself into the air using a geyser. Geysers are one of the smaller new features added with the launch of the latest season, overshadowed by more major additions like Reality Saplings and new POIs. This weekly challenge highlights this new traversal mechanic, requiring you to launch yourself into the sky three times using geysers. It’s an easy source of XP for the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, so here are all the Fortnite geyser locations.

Where to Find Geysers in Fortnite

Geysers can be found in the southwestern portion of the Fortnite map in the new purple area added to the game alongside the launch of Chapter 3 Season 3. They’re mostly concentrated around Reality Falls, but you can find a few as far south as Greasy Grove if you need to. You can see all six areas with geysers on the map below.

To recap, here are the six spots where you can currently find geysers on the Fortnite map:

North of Reality Falls: A geyser can be found on a small island in the water north of Reality Falls.

South of Reality Falls: A geyser is located across the road on a hill to the south of Reality Falls.

Peril Pass: This landmark to the west of Reality Falls contains a cluster of geysers in the canyon.

Scratch Pad: There is a geyser in a clearing overlooking the ocean to the southwest of this landmark, which is west of Reality Falls.

Displaced Depot: There is a geyser to the east of this landmark, which is west of Greasy Grove.

Shelly Shoals: This landmark southwest of Greasy Grove contains one geyser overlooking the ocean.

Geysers erupt with a powerful stream of water every few seconds, and you can use this stream to launch yourself into the air to complete this quest. This challenge requires you to do this three times, but you don’t have to use the same geyser or perform all three launches in the same match. Once you launch yourself the third time, you will complete this quest and earn 15,000 XP for the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

You can reuse the same geyser all three times and it will count too. The best place to get this challenge done quickly is Peril Pass since it contains a large group of geysers throughout the canyon, so you won’t have to wait for the same geyser to erupt several times. It should only take a few seconds to accomplish your goal if you visit that landmark.

With this quest out of the way, you can shift your attention to the other new week 2 quests added in the latest Fortnite update. Rave Cave and The Screwballer are not too far from the geysers if you want to knock a Baller-centric quest off of your list, or you can search for Runaway Boulders in other areas of the map.

The all-new Grapple Glove item has also been added to the game recently, acting similarly to the fan-favorite Spider-Man Mythic from Chapter 3 Season 1. Spider-Man fans also have the new Spider-Man Zero outfit to look forward to as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.