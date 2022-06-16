Fortnite Boulder Locations: How to Dislodge a Runaway Boulder With a Baller

If you’re looking to complete a few of the weekly challenges in Fortnite, you’re going to need to get comfortable with The Baller. Now that these vehicles have been unvaulted in regular play, you’ll be doing a series of tasks to learn more about them, as well as the new map around you.

You’ll need to dislodge a large boulder with the help of the Baller to complete one of the newest weekly challenges, so let’s get into the details of where you’ll find it, and what you’ll need to do to make sure that you can complete this challenge with ease.

Fortnite Baller Boulder Challenge

Much like the previous challenge that we covered, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared and ready to go by landing inside of the Screwballer. You’ll want to drop directly in there after landing, where you’ll find a few Ballers waiting for you, and once you have secured one, drop out of the side and head towards the location marked on the map above.

Once you have made your way here, you’ll spot a large boulder hanging out on the edge of the mountain. Hit the boost button and ram right into it, it may take more than one hit to fully dislodge so don’t fret if it doesn’t fall the first time! After you have seen it roll down the hill, you’ll be granted a nice XP Bonus towards your battle pass, and you’ll be ready to continue the fight through the rest of the match!

That's all there is to this one!

