All Fortnite Grapple Glove Locations

One of the newest gadgets to come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the Grapple Glove. Much like the Spider-Man Web-Shooters, the new Grapple Glove will have you zipping around the battlefield. But first, you’ll need to know where to find them. Here are all of the Grapple Glove locations in Fortnite.

Where to Find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite

There are ten locations in total that spawn the Grapple Glove in Fortnite. While exploring the map, you’ll want to look for purple shacks. These shacks contain purple tool boxes with a grapple insignia on them. Open them up and you are sure to find the Grapple Glove.

Grapple Glove Location #1

The first location is northeast of Synapse Station. It is found where the dirt road from the west and the paved road from the south meet up which is almost directly east of the lake.

Grapple Glove Location #2

The second Grapple Glove location is southwest of Greasy Grove. To ensure you find it, travel to the leftmost part of Greasy Grove and travel directly south. You’ll run into the purple shack very quickly as it is relatively close to Greasy Grove.

Grapple Glove Location #3

The third Grapple Glove location is directly inside the Rave Cave. It is right next to the dock which is directly below the opening in the ceiling.

Grapple Glove Location #4

Grapple Glove location #4 is located directly north of Logjam Lumberyard. If you’re at the center of the POI, travel north until you cross the road and look west to find the purple shack near where the mountain begins to ascend.

Grapple Glove Location #5

The fifth Grapple Glove location is directly east of Shifty Shafts. Head east until you reach the road and you’ll find the purple shack containing the Grapple Glove just after cresting the hill.

Grapple Glove Location #6

The next Grapple Glove location is at the center of the map. To find this one, head directly east from Tilted Towers, directly south from Coney Crossroads, and directly west from Sanctuary. The purple shack will be northwest of the small lake and on the west side of the road.

Grapple Glove Location #7

The seventh Grapple Glove is located directly north of Rocky Reels. The purple shack is situated on the cliff just before the river.

Grapple Glove Location #8

Grapple Glove #8 is located south of the Joneses and northeast of Condo Canyon. It is found on the south side of the road and directly south of the southernmost lake at the Joneses.

Grapple Glove Location #9

The ninth Grapple Glove location is directly east of Seven Outpost VII. It is easy to spot as it is on its own man-made raft floating in the sea.

Grapple Glove Location #10

The last Grapple Glove location in Fortnite is east of The Daily Bugle. You'll find it high up on the northside of the dried river canyon just after the paved road.

