Fortnite Backpack Locations: Where to Find Spider-Man’s Web Shooters

Spider-Man’s Web Shooters have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, allowing players to swing around the all-new map at high speeds. The Web Shooters are Chapter 3 Season 1’s first Mythic item, but there’s a non-Mythic version that can be obtained as well. It doesn’t seem like there’s a limited number of them per match, so get ready to see plenty of people swinging around the map during matches. Here’s how you can get your hands on Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Spider-Man Web Shooter Location

Spider-Man’s Web Shooters can be found in Spider-Man backpacks scattered around the map. Each backpack has a 90% chance of dropping Web Shooters, but all of them will at least drop healing items when you interact with them.

Web Shooter backpacks can be found all over the island, but the easiest place to find them is The Daily Bugle in the northeastern region of the map. You can see a map of all the locations below courtesy of Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) pic.twitter.com/Dlz0ufZeiY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 11, 2021

There are two versions of the Web Shooters. The Mythic variant has unlimited uses, while the other variant has a limited number of shots. The limited variant still has a whopping 80 shots, so you’ll still be able to swing to your heart’s content regardless of which version you find.

Once you obtain Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, you will be able to swing around the map at high speeds. You can also shoot webs at items on the ground to pull them to you, much like you can with a Harpoon Gun. The webs in this game have to attach to something before you can swing, so keep that in mind if you’re out in the middle of nowhere. The game is pretty lenient with what webs can attach to though, and you can even keep holding onto webs while running on foot.

While it may seem like Fortnite Chapter 3 already has a ton of Spider-Man content, there’s still much on the way. The Week 2 challenges (scheduled to go live on December 16) require you to use the Web Shooters, and Epic Games has teased additional Spider-Man skins that could arrive later during the season.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.