Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP Grind: Fastest Ways to Level Up and Earn Battle Stars

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is here and here is how to grind XP. But before we just hop right to it, there is so much new stuff in Fortnite to be excited about. It is rare when a new chapter arrives in Fortnite, so buckle up as there is a lot to cover.

For starters, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has a brand new map. There are returning areas like Shifty Shafts, but there are brand new areas like The Daily Bugle and new biomes like snow and desert. A new season-spanning narrative will take off starting with the Scientist and different quests you’ll get. There are tons of new weapons, new gameplay items, and even Spider-Man’s web-shooters to be revealed on Dec. 11.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP Grind

With what Chapter 3 Season 1 is bringing discussed and out of the way, here is the best way to grind XP in order to get Battle Stars. One of the focuses of Chapter 3 is quests. Whether that be daily quests, season quests, or milestone quests, basically everything you do in Fortnite will give you XP.

The best way to grind XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is to complete the daily quests. Each daily quest completed gives 250 XP and, once you’ve completed the daily quests, you will also knock out the daily bonus goals which are 15K XP each. If you do that each day, you will receive 45,750 XP each day. And that isn’t even considering season or milestone quests yet.

Each season quest completed grants 25K XP and more will be added each week. And like the daily quests, the more season quests you complete, the more season bonus goals you unlock, which are 55K XP each. Milestone quests will persist throughout the season and offer XP for doing practically anything. For example, if you thank the bus driver 10 times, you’ll get 8K XP. Each milestone quest is 8K XP and the milestone bonus goals are 20K XP.

All this to say, the best way to grind XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is to do the daily quests and have the season quests and the milestones quests on your radar as you play. Before each match, focus on one season quest and one milestone quest and you’ll be leveling up and unlocking Battle Stars in no time.

For all things Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, check out our game guides and news. One of the most exciting new features is sliding, which we cover, and how to web sling.